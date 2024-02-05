Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of February 20, 2024 Deadlines in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG), The Lovesac Company (LOVE), and Inspire Medical Systems,…

ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP).



Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

The Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that contrary to representations the Company made about its ability to execute and integrate acquisitions, the Company had not made significant progress integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between October 27, 2021 to August 1, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/driven/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 20, 2024.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

The Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including the condition and amount of visitors that go to its amusement parks. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between April 13, 2023 and November 13, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/golden-heaven/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 20, 2024.

The Lovesac Company

The Lovesac Company (“the Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including that the Company failed to properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses, causing the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting to be ineffective and deficient. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lovesac/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 20, 2024.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

The Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“the Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including that despite launching its Acceleration Program customers were still encountering scheduling challenges, which led to a slowdown in prior authorization submissions and created a shortfall of procedures to implant the Company’s medical device. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/inspire-medical/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 20, 2024.

If you bought shares of DRVN, GDHG, LOVE, or INSP and you suffered a significant loss on your investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com