Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of February 12, 2024 Deadlines in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Investors and Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to…

ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON).



Mercury Systems, Inc.

The Mercury Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that the Company was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between December 7, 2020 and July 23, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/mercury-systems/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 12, 2024.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

The ON Semiconductor Corporation (the “Company”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s long-term supply agreements (“LTSA”), including allegations that contrary to the Company’s claims the LTSAs did not create “locked in” revenues, predictability in terms of the Company’s performance, or “good visibility” into demand because the LTSA’s could be modified. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between May 1, 2023 and October 27, 2023, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/onsemi/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is February 12, 2024.

If you bought shares of MRCY or ON and you suffered a significant loss on your investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com