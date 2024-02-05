American Oncology Network Expands in Maryland, Welcomes New Practice to Its Network

Bay Hematology Oncology joins the American Oncology Network.

EASTON, Md., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, is pleased to welcome Bay Hematology Oncology to its expanding network of practices.

Bay Hematology Oncology includes a team of accomplished Board-certified physicians David Smith, MD; Muhammad Siddique, MD; and Pamela Simpson, MD; and a dedicated care staff of four advanced practitioners who are experienced in treating an array of blood disorders and cancer-related diseases. The practice currently has two clinic locations: one in Easton and the other in Centreville.

“Our goal is to provide the latest and advanced therapies to our patients and deliver continuous support and resources to them and their loved ones throughout the journey,” said Dr. Smith, medical oncologist at Bay Hematology Oncology. “AON is a nationwide leader and provider that offers practices like ours an integrated care model, and through this partnership with AON, we can position ourselves to improve our care services to ensure that our patients receive the best possible therapies for their diagnoses. Additionally, AON’s ingrained patient-first mentality aligns with our practice’s care approach, and the company’s focus on ensuring the success of community oncology practices like ours is instrumental as we continue forward within the ever-changing healthcare landscape. We are dedicated to our patients and commit to delivering the best available care and therapies for their diseases, and joining AON will help us with this ongoing mission.”

“We are excited to welcome Bay Hematology Oncology to our network of community-based practices,” said Anthony Belott, AON’s chief development officer. “This new partnership will strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality and accessible care to patients, no matter their location. The practice’s esteemed reputation for excellence and patient-first care approach aligns with our own, and we are confident that this partnership will be a positive development for patients and the community.”

In addition to the current patient services offered, as part of the AON partnership, Bay Hematology Oncology’s two clinics will offer additional patient resources. Such resources include in-house pathology services, enhanced in-house specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytic medication and care coordination for patients among other benefits. Patients can continue to expect the same high level of care provided by the physicians and care team.

“Community practices of all specialties are the heart of healthcare and beneficial to patients in all communities by keeping care and services accessible and affordable,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “At AON, we strive to ensure practices like Bay Hematology Oncology have the equipment, support and resources to deliver care within the communities they serve. It is always an honor to welcome a new practice to our network. On behalf of AON, welcome Bay Hematology Oncology.”

Bay Hematology Oncology is AON’s 36th practice and third in Maryland.

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com. To learn more about Bay Hematology Oncology, visit www.bayhematologyoncology.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology.com.

About Bay Hematology Oncology

Bay Hematology Oncology treats a full range of blood disorders and cancer-related diseases, from cancers of the blood, skin, and lymph system to cancers of the solid organs. The staff and experienced physicians take a multidisciplinary approach, combining medical, radiation and surgical oncology to help patients on the road to recovery. The practice is committed to bringing the latest technologies and advanced treatment options to patients. Together, they help patients with therapies to reduce side effects, boost their energy levels, and keep them strong during treatment. Learn more at www.bayhematologyoncology.com.

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com