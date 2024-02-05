MBX Biosciences Appoints Steven Ryder, M.D., to Board of Directors

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Steven Ryder, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rallybio, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ryder is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with over 35 years of global drug development experience and industry leadership.



“I am delighted to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to his leadership as we progress our pipeline of novel therapies for people with rare endocrine disorders,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “Steve’s deep experience in global drug development, particularly in rare diseases, will be invaluable as we continue growing the company and advancing our Precision Endocrine Peptide (PEP) platform for patients with hypoparathyroidism, post-bariatric hypoglycemia and obesity.”

Dr. Ryder currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Rallybio, a biotechnology company identifying and accelerating the development of transformative therapies for patients with severe and rare disorders. Prior to Rallybio, Dr. Ryder was the Chief Development Officer at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Before this, he was the founding President of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. Prior to Astellas, he served at Pfizer for over 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including head of worldwide clinical development. Dr. Ryder is a past-President of the American Society of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics and has held leadership positions in the Health Section Governing Board, Regulatory Executive Committee for the board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the Science and Regulatory section of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). In addition, Dr. Ryder has served as the industry representative on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Metabolic/Endocrine Drugs Advisory Committee, and has held board positions at Reata Pharmaceuticals and Levo Therapeutics. Dr. Ryder earned his M.D. from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“I am honored to join the MBX Board during this exciting period of growth for the Company,” said Dr. Ryder. “I’m impressed by the significant potential of MBX’s differentiated PEP platform to treat endocrine and metabolic disorders, and look forward to working closely with this experienced team as we advance our promising candidates through the clinic.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

