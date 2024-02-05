Kandou’s CFO, Jeff Winzeler, will be sharing Its Vision and Market-Leading Solutions Strategy at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Jeff will be available for One-on-One Meetings with Interested Investors throughout the Conference

Who: Kandou’s CFO, Jeff Winzeler

What: Will present the Kandou vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference during one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

When: Monday, March 4 - Thursday, March 7, 2024

Where: The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference expects to host over 250 companies as well as a preeminent group of investor attendees, including chief investment officers, portfolio managers and analysts. Kandou is one of approximately 40 semiconductor companies selected to participate in the conference.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Asia and Europe. His prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.