Leader’s article inspires national pride, reinforces confidence in Party’s leadership: Scholars

VIETNAM, February 5 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s recent article provides objective assessments on the outcomes, achievements and experience that the Party and country have gained throughout historical periods, thus inspiring people’s pride in the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and the heroic Vietnamese nation, and reinforcing their confidence in the country’s path towards socialism, according to Dr. Nguyễn Hữu Cường from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Cường made the statement while commenting on the Party leader’s article entitled "Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Việt Nam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture," which was released on the occasion of the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He held that along with fostering people’s confidence in a bright future, the article encouraged officials, Party members and the whole political system to promote patriotism and revolutionary spirit, thus determining to make the country more prosperous, civilised, culturally rich, and heroic.

The expert underlined that the article explained and analysed in depth Việt Nam's success in getting rid of poverty and emphasised the close bond between the Party and the people, affirming that the Party’s strength comes from people’s trust.

Sharing Cường's opinions, Bùi Công Biên, Secretary of the Party cell of residential area No.7 in Xuân La ward of Hà Nội's Tây Hồ District said that the article spotlighted the Party’s “đổi mới” (Renewal) cause, especially the renewal in mindset, which has resulted in the opening of a new period for the country’s development.

During nearly 40 years of renewal, the Party inherited and promoted the national identity, roots and traditions, selectively absorbed the world's quintessence and progressive ideas of the era, developed the theoretical foundation of Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh ideology, formed a very special and unique school of diplomacy imbued with the identity of "Vietnamese bamboo", Biên underscored.

Meanwhile, Đỗ Thị Thu Hương, Rector of Tuyên Quang School of Politics commented that Party General Secretary Trọng's article affirmed great achievements and glorious milestones during the Party’s leadership over Việt Nam's revolution, while encouraging the whole Party, people and army to continue promoting the patriotic and revolutionary tradition, and successfully implementing the country’s development goals until 2025 and 2030.

She asserted the article's significant values theoretically and practically as it has summed up the history of the Party's foundation and achievements in the leadership process and affirmed the Party's leadership role as the decisive factor in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

The article had given guidance and encouragement to each official and Party member, urging them to work harder for a wealthy and prosperous and happy nation, she stated. — VNS