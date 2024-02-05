President inspects combat readiness of mobile police and security guard forces

VIETNAM, February 5 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng inspected the combat readiness of the mobile police and security guard forces under the Ministry of Public Security in Hà Nội on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

President Thưởng lauded the security guard force for its efforts in carrying out their duties, particularly in joint combat operations, and ensuring security and safety for the activities of Party and State leaders.

Visiting the security guard force, he asked the force to focus on well carrying out important tasks and programmes, concentrating efforts to strive towards building a truly clean, robust, disciplined, skilled and modern security guard force.

The President emphasised that the force needed to proactively grasp, analyse and accurately forecast the situation, identify and comprehensively evaluate potential threats early. This needed to include reviewing, developing, modifying, supplementing and improving key plans, ensuring security and safety for vital targets and critical agencies.

The President also noted that the Security Guard Command should regularly coordinate and organise exercises for handling complex situations, strengthen coordination with agencies, units and sectors, leverage the comprehensive strength of the political system and the people, and enhance international cooperation in guard duties.

Referring to the soldiers who have to be on duty and ready to fight during the traditional Tết holidays, the President suggested that the Security Guard Command should pay attention and take full care of the mental and material well-being of the soldiers on duty during the Tết holiday. This would reflect the solidarity and sharing of officers and commanders towards the soldiers.

During his visit to the mobile police force, the state leader said the mobile police force was an important force with the primary function of being ready for high-intensity combat, ensuring national security, and maintaining order and social safety nationwide.

The mobile police force had systematically implemented plans and arrangements, organising the absolute security of important targets, political, diplomatic, cultural and major sports events in the country. Particularly, crucial political events such as the National Party Congress, National Assembly and People's Council elections, and international events hosted in Việt Nam had been safeguarded.

The force had also successfully collaborated with other law enforcement agencies, achieving breakthroughs in numerous major criminal cases, including those related to economic crimes, narcotics and environmental offences. They had promptly resolved complex security and public order issues, suppressing and preventing political disturbances.

President Thưởng urged the mobile police force to consistently enhance their understanding of the requirements in safeguarding national security, especially considering the rapidly changing and complex global and regional situations.

In any circumstance or condition, it is crucial to ensure security, social order and safety, counteract crime, and contribute to maintaining the peaceful and stable environment of the country.

The forces should continuously engage in learning and improving their technical training to be ready for high-intensity combat, preventing surprise attacks.

He said every officer and soldier must continuously train and hone their skills to effectively carry out their missions, suppress criminal activities and ensure the safety of the people. — VNS