Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is likely to surpass $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at 5.1% CAGR

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

By business type, the transportation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Growth in pharmaceutical sector and rise in demand for reverse logistics have boosted the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market was pegged at $66 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, such as growth in pharmaceutical sector, increase in international trade activities, and increase in demand for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical sector. The global logistics have experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo, which is expected to fuel the market for pharmaceutical logistics.

Based on type, the non-cold chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cold chain segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭, 𝐂𝐖𝐓 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐃𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞 + 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥, 𝐖𝐇𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩., 𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭, 𝐂𝐉 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐘𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘, 𝐓𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented on the basis of operation, business type, application, type and region. By operation, it is divided into seaways, roadways, railways, airways, and storage & services. By business type, it is divided into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. By application, it is segmented into bio pharma, chemical pharma, and specialty pharma. By type, it is divided into cold chain, and non-cold chain. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By operation, the seaways segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By application, the bio pharma segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By type, the cold chain segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

