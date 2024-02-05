Ajanta Chemical Industries Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Award for Maintain Quality in its Colourants

Ajanta Food Colours Logo BIS Award of Ajanta Chemical Industries BIS Award of Ajanta Food Colours

Ajanta Chemical Industries has been honored with the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Award for maintaining quality in its Colourants.

Our first transaction with a customer is the beginning of a long-term relationship.” — Late Shri Yag Dev Bhardwaj

BHIWADI, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajanta Chemical Industries is proud to announce its recent recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for maintaining the quality of its colourants. This prestigious award showcases Ajanta's strong commitment to maintaining high standards while providing top-notch products to its valued clients.

The ceremony, held to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Kailash Parik and Rajesh Sharma, managers at Ajanta Chemical Industries, were honored to accept the awards on behalf of the company.

This recognition from BIS confirms Ajanta's consistent pursuit of excellence across all aspects of its operations. From strict quality control measures to advanced manufacturing facilities, Ajanta ensures that its colourants always meet and exceed industry standards and regulations.

We are delighted to receive recognition from the Bureau of Indian Standards, said Mr. Amit Bharadwaj, CEO of Ajanta Chemical Industries. ''This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in maintaining the premium quality of our products.''

Ajanta's commitment to quality goes beyond its manufacturing processes. The company prioritizes sustainability and environmental responsibility, incorporating eco-friendly practices into its operations.

About Ajanta Chemical Industries:

Established in 1948, Ajanta Chemical Industries is a well-known manufacturer and supplier of food colourants. Sold its colourants under the brand name Ajanta Food Colours, they export its colourants to 6 continents. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Ajanta offers a wide range of premium colouring solutions for various applications, including food and beverages, chocolates, cosmetics, personal and home care products, as well as animal feed colours.

Ajanta has also obtained various certificates that attest to its quality and safety standards. Ajanta has an FDA certificate and ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. Ajanta has HACCP certification for its food safety system. Ajanta has HALAL certification for its compliance with Islamic dietary laws. Ajanta has KOSHER certification for its compliance with Jewish dietary laws, etc.

