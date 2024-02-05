One World Products Confirms That Its Colombian Cannabis Operations are Unaffected by Recent Regulatory Developments in Colombia

Recent Agreements Executed with Smokiez Edibles and the Marley Family’s Kx Family Care Are Expected to Ramp Operations in Early 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Products, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: OWPC), a fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced that its current business prospects are unaffected by recent regulatory and political hurdles in Colombia.

With a business model primarily centered on international markets and medicinal applications, OWP remains insulated from the uncertainties surrounding the domestic Colombian THC market for recreational use. The Company's products, which include a range of THC solutions provided through medical channels, are derived from cannabinoids sourced from hemp and are fully compliant with current regulations.

Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products, commented, ”Our plans remain unaltered as our products are not affected by the recent moves by Colombia’s Congress. The recently announced agreements with Smokiez Edibles and Kx Family Care are progressing and we fully expect to begin production and commercialization soon. Additionally, our THC products are intended for the international market and we can export from the Bogotá free trade zone as flower, oil or finished products. We look forward to providing updates with our continued progress over the next few months.”

In Colombia, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2017, efforts to legalize recreational use stumbled again in Congress with a 46/40 vote in mid-December 2023. Surprising fees for recreational cannabis use introduced by the President just days prior to the vote added to the complexity of the situation. A possible re-vote in the next six months could pave the way for a legal recreational market. Meanwhile, a regulatory directive effective February 2024 mandates the destruction of all cannabis inventory over two years old.

Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles

According to OTC Markets, One World Products’ shares outstanding were 79.8 million as of January 15, 2024, up slightly from 78.3 million on November 14, 2023.

