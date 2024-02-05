Meso Numismatics Announces Intention to Undergo Name Change and Authorized Shares Change

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a regenerative medicine company is pleased to announce that it will be undergoing a name change from Meso Numismatics Inc. to Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. to better reflect the company’s business. The Company will also change its authorized shares outstanding from the current 6.5 billion to 100 million shares. Please see the Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed by the Company on February 2, 2024, and other Company filings at www.sec.gov .

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics Corp is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. The Company currently has a network of 26 clinics in 21 countries that carry its banner and has its own clinic in Cancun and is currently building another one in Dubai. The Company distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and also specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.