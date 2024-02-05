Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,786 in the last 365 days.

MariMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 6, 2024 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q423 Earnings Webcast. A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007


Primary Logo

You just read:

MariMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Date

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more