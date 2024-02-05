Entrance Matting Market to Attain a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034, reaching US$ 12.8 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Entrance Matting to Rise with Growing Awareness about Cleanliness. The Global Entrance Matting Market Value is to reach US$ 12.8 billion by 2034. Sales of entrance matting products in the United States are expected to rise at 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global entrance matting market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2019. COVID-19 sanitation issues spurred the demand for entrance mating during the years 2020 and 2021. The average growth rate for the market during the period between 2019 and 2023 was 7.5%. By 2023 end, the net valuation of the market was US$ 6.8 billion.



The global entrance matting market in 2024 is estimated to be around US$ 7.3 billion. The global market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. The total value of the global entrance matting industry by 2034 is forecasted to be US$ 12.8 billion.

Enhanced safety measures in public places and residents are the key factor driving the need for outdoor entrance mats. Greater emphasis on cleaning at public buildings, retail centers, and office buildings, among other commercial areas is driving up the demand for high-traffic entrance mats. Growing demand for innovative entrance matting from the hospitality industry is expected to fuel the advancement of the whole industry.

Key Takeaways from the Entrance Matting Market Study Report

The United States entrance matting market is expected to advance with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The demand for entrance matting in the United Kingdom is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 7% through the projected years.

China is the leading producer of entrance matting in Asia and is poised to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan is a prominent market for entrance matting and is likely to witness a growth rate of 7.6% per year till 2034.

South Korea is observed to be the most lucrative market for entrance matting with an estimated CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on product type, the walk-off entrance matting segment leads and is expected to register a 5.6% CAGR through 2034.

Based on the material used for making entrance matting, the market share of the nylon segment is expected to rise at 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.



“Use of sustainability & eco-friendly materials in the making of entrance mats has completely transformed the business outlook in the last few years. Customization for branding is expected to create new opportunities for the new players entering the market,” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Entrance Matting Market Participants

Leading market players prioritize excellent materials, resistance, and durability to retain their market dominance. Smart matting technology by integration of IoT and sensors has created new opportunities for established market players. Meanwhile, new market participants can reach a wider market by creating all-season and weather-resistant entry matting options.

Recent Developments by the Entrance Matting Industry Players

In April 2022, INTRAsystems launched INTRAlux Ultimate with improved moisture absorption quality. The quick-acting fiber is 100% PVC-free and available in a wide range of color choices.

In August 2022, 3M introduced the Carpet Matting 5000 under its brand NomadTM. The dual-fiber matting with Flexion backing shields dirt and dampness to reach the floor. Designer colors paired with a heather weave match practically any décor.

Key Players Profiled in the Entrance Matting Market Report

3M Company

Advance Flooring Systems

Axis House Ltd.

Birrus Mating Systems

Key Market Segments Covered by Entrance Matting Industry Survey Report

By Type:

Walk-off

Anti-fatigue

Logo

Specialty

By Material Type:

Nylon

Coir

Rubber

Vinyl

Jute

Cotton

Velvet

Other Materials

By Application:

Residential

Non Residential Commercial Hospitality Industrial Sports Other Applications





By Utility Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

