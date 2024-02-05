Last Mile Excellence : Last Mile Delivery Market Envisioned to Hit $288.9 Billion by 2031, As Per Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Customer-To-Customer (C2C)), by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, LCV, HCV, Drones), by Mode of Operation (Non-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Delivery Mode (Regular Delivery, Same-Day Delivery or Express Delivery), by Application (E Commerce, Retail and FMCG, Healthcare, Mails and Packages, Others), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global last mile delivery industry generated $131.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $288.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The expansion of the e-commerce industry, surge in utilization of drones and ground delivery vehicles by delivery companies, and rise in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global last mile delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & high logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on the logistics services restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rise in technological innovations and investments by top market players create new opportunities in the coming years.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
Based on delivery mode, the regular delivery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global last mile delivery market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to this mode being relatively less expensive as compared to same-day express or delivery mode. However, the same-day delivery or express delivery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for easy and quick availability of various products across the globe.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
Based on application, the e-commerce segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to surge in online shopping, rise in number of businesses coming online, and increase in penetration of internet across the world. However, the retail and FMCG segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to supply of local and international brands to shoppers and other advantages in terms of skills, labor costs, access to raw materials, ease of doing business, and proximity to customers.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to surge in standards of living, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure, rise in international trade, and significant rise in online-commerce retail sales. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for fast transport services, economic development, rise in customer demand for same-day deliveries with the e-commerce growth, increase in number of new start-ups, and strong presence of local and international players.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
A1 Express Services Inc.
Amazon.com
Aramex
BEST Inc
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)
DPD
Drone Delivery Canada
Dropoff, Inc.
DSV (DSV PANALPINA)
FedEx
Flirtey
Flytrex
The factors such as development of e-commerce industry, increase in trading activities due to globalization, technological advancements in delivery vehicles, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drives the last mile delivery market growth. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs, lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service, and imprecise postal address system is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
