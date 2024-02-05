Food Intolerance Products Market Growing at 5.9% CAGR to Hit $22,654.4 Million by 2031

Food Intolerance Products Market

Food intolerance products market size was valued at $12,145.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,654.4 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9%

Increased health consciousness and widespread adoption of vegan, gluten-free, & lactose-free food products drive the growth of the global food intolerance products market.” — Food Intolerance Products Market