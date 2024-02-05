Kindred Group Selects Optimove as its CRM Marketing Solution to Orchestrate Personalized Journeys and Maximize Player Lifetime Value

Kindred Group, a world-leading online gambling operator, is partnering with Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming. Optimove will help drive the iGaming leader’s growth through proven player-led marketing strategies.

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred Group plc’s (Kindred), flagship brand, Unibet, has selected Optimove, the number one CRM Marketing solution for iGaming, to orchestrate and optimize all CRM marketing activities. Kindred is one of the world’s leading online gambling operators with businesses across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The partnership between the two industry leaders continues Kindred’s strategic investment in scaling retention marketing efforts and maximizing player lifetime value as a growth driver for its business. The scientific approach embedded in Optimove's CRM Marketing solution will empower Kindred to measure and attribute the incremental value of each player interaction and increase operational efficiencies.

Kindred is set to utilize the complete Optimove suite, including email, mobile, and SMS marketing channels, and gains the following key capabilities:



Delivery of personalized experiences: Using Opti-X, Optimove’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Kindred is empowered to personalize digital experiences with dynamic content across owned properties and channels using ready-to-go widgets. They can create the ultimate personalized player experience on their website or mobile app by combining business rules with over 20 AI models.

Access to unified customer profiles: Unify all historical, predictive, and real-time customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove to create a comprehensive single customer view accessible to CRM Marketing teams.

Multichannel personalization and orchestration: Orchestrating hundreds of campaigns seamlessly by leveraging Optimove's AI-mapped CRM Journeys to deliver personalized customer communications across any channel.

A continuous optimization loop: Leverage Optimove's productized experimentation tools to measure the incremental uplift of each campaign, journey, and strategy to continuously optimize CRM marketing performance.



"Kindred is a true leader in iGaming committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience to their players," said Motti Colman, VP of Revenue, Gaming at Optimove. “This partnership forms a powerful alliance, and we are honored to have been selected. We appreciate Kindred’s confidence in our ability. We are excited that our combined efforts in the upcoming years will be revolutionary, propelling Kindred and iGaming marketing into a new era of growth.”

Dan Gabay, Director of Retention Marketing at Kindred, states, “With Optimove as the trusted CRM Marketing leader, we are confident they will contribute to our ongoing efforts to enhance players' experiences. Optimove will assist us in delivering personalized and timely customer messages that align with the speed of player interactions with our sports content and casino gaming."

The announcement follows the recent release of the 2023 EGR Power 50 list, revealing that 56% of the operators listed work with Optimove.

Optimove will exhibit at ICE 2024 in London on February 6-8, Booth N5-110.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world’s leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, North America and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs approximately 2,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and a founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, it ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery, and others across the gaming sector.

Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com