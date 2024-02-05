Sonoco Announces Uncoated Paperboard (URB) Mill Closure in Sumner, Washington

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, today announced that it will permanently close its uncoated paperboard (URB) mill operations in Sumner, Washington effective immediately. The mill has been in operation since 1915 and owned by Sonoco since 1980. It has a capacity of 40,000 tons per year.



This decision was made as part of Sonoco’s ongoing strategy to optimize our mill network and lower operating costs. Current customers will continue to be served from other Sonoco mill operations. The closure is expected to impact 55 employees and Sonoco will offer severance benefits to the impacted employees.

“Closing facilities is never an easy decision. The mill’s team has played an important role in Sonoco’s paper operations for over forty years, and we appreciate the hard work and dedication of the entire team. As we continue to evaluate our manufacturing footprint based on the ability to cost effectively serve our customers, we are committed to provide support to our customers and employees through this transition,” said Palace Stepps, Sonoco’s Vice President of North America Paper Products & Fiber Supply.

Contact Information:

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

843-383-7524

