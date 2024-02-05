Dorman releases fifth edition of award-winning OE FIX™ Guide

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of OE FIX™ Guide Vol. 5, its award-winning publication highlighting its most innovative automotive repair solutions designed to help mechanics make faster, longer-lasting repairs.



This year’s 32-page magazine builds on Dorman’s successful previous editions, which have won awards from the Content Marketing Institute and Auto Care Association, including the Automotive Communications Award for best industry print publication for the past two consecutive years.

“We have heard from auto service centers around North America who read and enjoyed the OE FIX Guide and have been looking forward to this latest edition,” said Steve Gisondi, Dorman’s VP of Marketing. “This latest volume further incorporates the feedback we’ve heard by continuing to describe in detail our most helpful repair solutions as well as tell the stories behind our brand that wrenches have trusted for more than a century.”

Dorman OE FIX parts are designed to be better-than-OEM replacements in a variety of ways. Some products are redesigned to improve reliability, such as using stronger materials or adding protective features. Other products simplify service so that motor vehicle technicians can work faster and reduce costs for their customers, such as modifying components to allow for faster installation, or simply providing a more precise replacement for a specific failure-prone component when the dealership only sells a more expensive larger assembly.

Highlights from the fifth edition include stories on Dorman OE FIX solutions such as:

Longer-lasting camshaft phasers and variable valve timing solenoids.

Upgraded intake manifold components for the Chevrolet Cruze and Sonic.

Creative exhaust manifold replacements and repair kits.

Patented, time-saving, and more durable shift cable ends for Toyota vehicles.

Improved control arms for select Tesla cars and SUVs.





The OE FIX Guide is being distributed now to repair shops and parts stores throughout North America. To read it online now, and learn even more about Dorman OE FIX products, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

