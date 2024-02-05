Achilles Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens to treat solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following conference:



10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)

Speaker: Sergio Quezada, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Presentation: Targeting Clonal Neoantigens with Precision Cell Therapies

Location: New York Marriott at The Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn NY

Date: February 29, 2024

Time: 10:30am ET

For more information about IO360, please visit https://io360summit.com.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-Powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

