Memo Therapeutics AG Strengthens Management Team

Appoints Kristie B. Clemmer as VP Clinical Operations and Dr. Maartje Verschuur as VP CMC and Supply Chain Management



Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, February 5, 2024 – Memo Therapeutics AG (or “MTx”), a late-stage biotech company developing best-in-class therapeutic antibodies for viral infections and oncology, announced today that it has strengthened its senior team with the appointments of Kristie B. Clemmer and Dr. Maartje Verschuur as VP Clinical Operations and VP CMC and Supply Chain Management, respectively, effective today.

Ms. Clemmer is an accomplished global clinical research leader with over 20 years of experience directing international clinical operations. She most recently served as VP, Clinical Operations at AM-Pharma where she led teams across North America, Europe, and Japan for a Phase III critical care trial in sepsis-associated acute kidney injury. Ms. Clemmer previously held senior leadership positions at the Contract Research Organizations PRA Health Sciences and PPD. Prior to her career in clinical research, Ms. Clemmer was an intensive care unit/emergency room nurse. She holds a BSc degree in Nursing with a Minor in Biology from Barton College, US.

Dr. Verschuur has more than 19 years of experience in biologics drug development and manufacturing, with a focus on Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). She has broad knowledge in the late-stage development and commercialization of biologics, and was a key contributor to five product candidates that have successfully gained market approvals. She joins MTx from AM-Pharma, where she was responsible for all drug substance activities including Phase III clinical manufacturing. Dr. Verschuur previously held a variety of senior CMC roles including at Venn Life Sciences BV, Batavia Biosciences BV and AbbVie Inc. Dr. Verschuur completed her PhD in Molecular/Cell Biology from Leiden University, The Netherlands and has an MSc in Biotechnology from Wageningen University, The Netherlands.

Eric van den Berg, CEO of MTx, commented: “It is a pleasure to welcome Kristie and Maartje to MTx. They bring a wealth of experience successfully directing global clinical operations and biologics drug development and manufacturing. Their insights and expertise will be instrumental as we progress our Phase II trial and prepare for Phase III of our lead program, AntiBKV, and develop our promising pipeline of best-in-class therapeutic antibodies.”

About Memo Therapeutics AG

Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company developing best-in-class therapeutic antibodies to transform the lives of patients with viral infections and cancer. MTx’s lead program, AntiBKV, is a highly effective and safe neutralizing antibody to treat BK virus infection in kidney transplant recipients. This infection can lead to nephropathy, loss of kidney function, as well as organ failure and rejection. MTx’s pipeline consists of additional candidate therapeutic antibodies focusing on infectious diseases, such as cytomegalovirus (“CMV”), immuno-oncology targets as well as a partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland.