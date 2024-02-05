Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multifamily housing construction (apartments) market size is predicted to reach $1265.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the multifamily housing construction (apartments) market is due to the population growth. North America region is expected to hold the largest multifamily housing construction (apartments) market share. Major players in the multifamily housing construction (apartments) market include PulteGroup Inc., Turner Construction Company, AECOM Technology Corporation, Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, Balfour Beatty US.

Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market Segments
• By Construction Activity: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance, Refurbishment And Demolition
• By Cost Type: Construction Materials, Construction Equipment, Construction Services
• By Application: Owned, Rental
• By Geography: The global multifamily housing construction (apartments) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Multi-family housing is the subcategory of housing that consists of many dwelling units inside the same building or in a complex. It is divided to accommodate more than one family living separately. They can range from a duplex to small homes or apartment buildings.

