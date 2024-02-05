BOPP Films Market Size, Business Opportunity and Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global BOPP films market size reached US$ 21.1 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐬, 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 (𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝟏𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝟏𝟓-𝟑𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝟑𝟎-𝟒𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐬), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 (𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global BOPP films market size reached US$ 21.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

The growing environmental concerns and implementation of strict regulations regarding plastic use and disposal are encouraging the adoption of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films for their recyclability and lower carbon footprint compared to other plastic films. Manufacturers are focusing on producing eco-friendly BOPP films, incorporating post-consumer recycled content, and enhancing the recyclability of their products. This shift towards sustainability not only aligns with efforts to reduce plastic waste but also caters to the rising demand for green packaging solutions. By offering a more sustainable alternative without compromising on quality or functionality, BOPP films are a preferred choice in various sectors, including the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Innovations in manufacturing processes are leading to the development of BOPP films with superior properties, such as enhanced barrier characteristics, improved mechanical strength, and better printability. These advancements enable the production of thinner, more resistant films that are suitable for a wider range of applications, ranging from packaging to specialty tapes and labels. Moreover, technology-driven improvements in production efficiency and waste reduction contribute to cost savings and environmental benefits, making BOPP films more competitive in the market. The continuous improvement of BOPP film technologies is instrumental in meeting the changing demands of industries and individuals.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

High-barrier packaging is essential for protecting sensitive products from moisture, oxygen, light, and other factors that could compromise their quality and shelf life. BOPP films, especially when coated or laminated with materials like ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), offer exceptional barrier properties against gases, aromas, and water vapor. This makes them ideal for packaging applications in industries, such as pharmaceuticals, where product integrity and protection are paramount. The rising demand for high-quality, long-lasting packaging for healthcare products is catalyzing the demand for high-barrier BOPP films.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Altopro S.A. de C.V.

Amcor Plc

Ampacet Corporation

Chiripal Poly Films Limited

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

Cosmo Films Limited

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited (CCL Industries)

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Mondi Plc

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Printpack Holdings Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Others

Bags and pouches exhibit a clear dominance in the market attributed to their versatility, durability, and excellent barrier properties against moisture and gases.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Below 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-45 microns

More than 45 microns

15-30 microns represent the largest segment due to its optimal balance between strength, transparency, and cost, making it ideal for the packaging of food items, textiles, and other consumer goods.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Tenter

Tubular

On the basis of the production process, the market has been bifurcated into tenter and tubular.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Food accounts for the majority of the market share, as BOPP films offer excellent moisture barrier properties, clarity, and resistance to oils and fats, essential for preserving freshness and extending shelf life.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the increasing consumer preference for packaged foods.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐏 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing emphasis on packaging personalization and customization due to digital printing advancements is offering a favorable market outlook. BOPP films are particularly compatible with digital printing technologies, which allow for vibrant, high-resolution graphics and on-demand printing capabilities. This trend caters to the marketing strategies of brands that aim to engage individuals with limited-edition packaging, personalized products, or targeted promotions. The increasing accessibility and cost-effectiveness of digital printing technology are prompting the use of BOPP films for customized packaging solutions.

