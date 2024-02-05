Single Use Bioprocessing Market to Reach USD 139.6 Billion by 2033 from USD 27.6 Billion in 2023 | CAGR of 17.6%

The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing substantial growth, with an increasing number of companies focusing on the development and production of biologics and biosimilars. Single-use bioprocessing systems offer cost-efficiency and flexibility, making them essential tools for scaling up production to meet the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals.

New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Single Use Bioprocessing Market size is projected to surpass around USD 139.6 Billion by 2033, and it is poised to reach at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The global Single use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 27.6 Billion in 2023. Single use bioreactors, tubes and containers are the centre stage requirements transforming the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. The adoption of this technique is by virtue of its flexible nature and avoidance of hasslefree procedure by the manufacturers. In addition to this, a contamination free procedure results in production of pure sensitive biologics. Single use processor is a trendsetter leading to the production of contamination free vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, thus improving product quality.

Key Takeaway

Based on product, simple and peripheral elements segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market share of 47.2% .

. Based on workflow, a large market share is captured by upstream bioprocessing segment.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers left a strong imprint in the market of single use processing, due to single use technologies within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Cost efficiency and flexibility is one of the biggest driver of the single use bioprocessing segment growth.

There might be incidences of supply chain disruptions due to dependency on limited number of supplier, impeding the market during the foreseen period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Single Use Bioprocessing Market?

There are several factors that affect the market growth of single use bioprocessing market. These are as follows:

Rise in demand for pharmaceutical drugs: The rise in demand for pharmaceutical drugs substantially expands the market for single use bioprocessing.

Technological Advances: The new and innovative technologies in single use bioprocessing devices and procedures are helping to increase this market by offering greater convenience, enhanced user experience, and increased market growth.

Funding policies in developed countries: The government focuses on increasing awareness about drugs and treatment and provides different funding policies for advanced technologies as well as improving industrial facilities and infrastructure in developed countries.

Top Trends in Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market

Expanding dimensions of the market is a primary focus of many single use bioprocessing companies. The new product development strategies helping the better product outcomes is the key factor affecting the growth of the market. For example, the integration of smart sensors in single use bioreactors, mixers and other equipments allows the system to work with monitoring capabilities and data for improvisation of automation. Another focus of the major companies is to strengthen the suppy chain. The establishment of robust supply chains having increased product capacities and strategic outsourcing ensures the availability of component and eradicates shortages. Apart from manufacturing biologics, the companies are expanding the use of single systems in the areas of cell and gene therapies, microbial fermentation and vaccines.

Market Growth

The adoption of single use bioprocessing technology is amplified by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals for the past few years. Along with this, the increasing investments for the augmentation of biologics, vaccines, recombinant protiens is the another driving factor responsible for the market growth. The commercial success of biopharmaceuticals has led single-use manufacturers to expand their production facilities globally. Furthermore, owing to the increasing outcourcing activities in biopharmaceuticals manufacturing, there is adoption of single use systems by CMOs for the maintainance of highly dynamic and changing product portfolios.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the rigid hold of market position by North America makes it to capture a large market share of 36.8%, dominating the single use bioprocessing market. The region’s prominence is by virtue of robust adoption and investment in single use bioprocessing technologies. The large scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in U.S. and enlarging R&D made the region to have an impressive market presence. The integration of disposables into the processes by various contract manufacturing firms in North America resulted in increased investments in the market.

In addition to this, China in anticipated to have a promising market for single use bioreactors. For instance, Fujifilm Diosynth spent US$ 2 billion on its U.S. facility to create large scale cultures, with the site containing eight 20,000 litre bioreactors.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 27.6 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 US$ 139.6 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 17.6% North America Revenue Share 36.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The reduction of setup times and overall processing duration is as a result of streamlined workflows of single use bioreactors. This makes the marketing of biopharmaceutical products faster which in highly required plan of action in soaring competitive pharmacetuitcal industry. The extensive cleaning and validation processes linked to traditional stainless steel equipments is highly expensive, thus the single use bioprocessing technologies cut the costs required for cleaning and validation processes. Hence, the market for single use bioprocessing is highly driven by these impressive factors, resulting into the large scale growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Limited product compatibility is one of the major restraining factor for the growth of single use bioprocessing market. This owes to the fact of certain products and processes demanding specific conditions which do not get appropriately lodged by disposable components. In addition to this, the disposable plastic components elevate environmental issues as proper disposal and recycling of single-use bioprocessing materials presents challenges impacting the environment. Furthermore, a steady and reliable manufacturing process is highly impacted by supply chain diruptions, as many biopharmaceutical companies depends on a very limited number of suppliers for single use components.

Opportunities

The reduced risk of cross contamination, low capital cost and faster start up times resulted the biopharmaceutical companies to have extended use of single use bioprocessing technologies. The use of single use bioprocessing is also greatly enhanced due to the intensified R&D activities for development of novel biologics and improved process efficiency. The single use bioreactors being flexible and scalable allows the companies to improve process development and pilot scale manufacturing.

In addition to this, with the growing domestic drug demands many developing regions like China, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia are undertaking bioprocessing investments. Owing to reduced complexity, lower water/energy usage and lower upfront infrastructure investment there is a gaining traction in single use bioprocessing market. Thus, the growth of the single use bioprocessing market is linked to these sky rocketing opportunities, expanding the market during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Single Use Bioprocessing Market

By Product Analysis

Based on product, the single use bioprocessing market is highly dominated by simple and peripheral element segment, grabbing a market share of 47.2%. Having prominence in bioprocessing applications, these basic components like tubing, filters, connectors, and transfer systems drew the industry forward, putting a big impact on the market.

Furthemore, the cool features and technological advancements of apparatus and plant segment held a substantial place in the market, pushing the industry ahead. In addition to this, offering customised solutions to the growing industry needs, work equipment segment contributed to the changing scenario of single use bioprocessing market.

By Workflow Analysis

With respect to workflow, the market is bifurcated into upstream bioprocessing, fermentation and downstream bioprocessing. Amongst this, the upstream bioprocessing segment came up as a linchpin, making a prominent market stand holding a market share of 55.9% in 2023. Upstream bioprocessing is associated with the initial stages of biomanufacturing encircling cell culture, media preparation and inoculum development. The setting of successful bioproduction foundation is highly associated to the critical nature of these processes.

Moreover, fermentation segment has a moderate contribution in single use bioprocessing market climate, as the segment leads in the production of various biologics, leveraging microbial or cell based systems to achieve required yields. In 2023, the fermentation segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share due to the adoption of single use technologies in fermentation processes. Hence, the pre-eminence of upstream bioprocessing coupled with a healthy contribution of fermentation and downstream bioprocessing segment results in the efficient, flexible and cost effective biomanufacturing processes, leading to the market growth.

By End User Analysis

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing Organizations(CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations(CROs), in-house manufacturers and academic and clinical research institutes are the various end users of single use bioprocessing market. The biopharmaceutical manufacturers secured a commanding position with a huge market share of 56.9%, owing to the pivotal role of single use technologies in biopharmaceutical sectors.

Furthermore, CMOs and CROs resulted in a considerable role providing diverse services in manufacturing and research activities. Meanwhile, the impressive share of the market is held by the in-house manufacturer segment, carrying a substantial market share. The widespread adoption of single use bioprocessing technologies by in house manufacturers reflects a strategic approach in enhancing efficiency and flexibility in the production processes.

Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

The cumulative impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market. There is ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict resulting in potential implications for demand supply balances, pressure on pricing variants. In addition to this, inflation results in a lofty impact on the global economy effecting the demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Simple & Peripheral Elements Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Bags Sampling Systems Probes & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensor Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Others Others

Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems Filtration System Chromatography Systems Pumps Others

Work Equipment Cell Culture System Syringes Others



By Workflow

Upstream Bioprocessing

Fermentation

Downstream Bioprocessing

By End-use

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

CMOs & CROs

In-house Manufacturers

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Single Use Bioprocessing Market

In August 2022: Introduction of HyperForma Xpress, a new line of single use bioreactors designed for high throughput manufacturing was done by Thermo Fisher Scientific, promising enhanced productivity and scalability.

Introduction of HyperForma Xpress, a new line of single use bioreactors designed for high throughput manufacturing was done by Thermo Fisher Scientific, promising enhanced productivity and scalability. In June 2022: A single use bioprocessing technologies for vaccine and biopharmaceutical production, Optaferm, was acquired by Sartorius stedim Biotech, in order to enhance its offerings in the single-use bioprocessing sector.

Competitive landscape

The major market players have strategized their products and processes in order to stand strong in the highly competitive biopharmaceuticals market. The innovative ideas for product launch and services coupled with maintaining high profile in the market climate is the primary focus of these companies. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific, provides single use storage bags, mixing systems, bioreactors, and other equipments having a diverse bioprocessing portfolio including advanced single use sensors and automation equipment. The company is focused on innovative single use technologies development for optimizing biopharma manufacturing.

Some of the major market players include:

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Avantor Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Corning Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza

Infors AG

PBS Biotech Inc.

