Driven by Style and Innovation : Automotive Fabric Market Gears Up for a $32.13 Billion Milestone by 2027

Automotive Fabric Industry

Fabrics used in vehicles are a special type of textiles, which are used to provide an aesthetic look to the interior of the vehicle.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Fabric Market by Fabric Type (Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon and Others), Application (Carpets/Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Others) and Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive fabric industry generated $32.13 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.14 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in vehicle sales and stringent safety standards for usage of airbags, safety-belts, and others by governments drive the growth of the global automotive fabric market. However, surge in raw material costs and rise in opposition for the usage of leather hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for environment-friendly fabric materials and low-weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭/𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the carpet/floor covering segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global automotive fabric market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to availability in different sizes & materials including synthetic rubber or textile materials and protection from dirt and dust. However, the airbags segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased car production and introduction of more bags per car.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive fabric market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to wide application of fabric in passenger vehicles in OEMs and aftermarkets. The report also analyzes the commercial vehicle segment.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global automotive fabric market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased production and sales of vehicles across various countries in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Acme Mills Company

Adient plc.

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Lear Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating System

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Navbharat Textile Processors

Parishudh Fibres

Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

Day-to-day operations in the automotive industry halted due to lockdown implemented by different governments. There has been shortage of raw materials, decline in sales of vehicles, and reduced production. This resulted in reduced demand for automotive fabrics.

Many fabric manufacturers began alternative businesses by beginning production of PPE kits, face masks, and protection shields.

The demand for fabrics for automotive vehicles would increase steadily as daily activities in the automotive sector begin during post-lockdown.

