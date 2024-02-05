Culinary Connoisseurs Gathered for an Unforgettable Epicurean Journey: The MICHELIN Star Studded Dinner

Hong Kong and Macau, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Last Saturday, on 20 January, 2024, MICHELIN Guide and SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM"), joined forces to orchestrate a culinary extravaganza that will forever be etched in the history of gastronomy, The MICHELIN Star Studded Dinner – Timeless Gastronomy. Nestled within The Grand Pavilion of the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, this extraordinary event brought together four of the world's most revered chefs, culminating in an evening of unparalleled gastronomic ecstasy that transcended the boundaries of time and pushed the limits of taste.

The Appetizer Platter, as the opening act of the evening, unveiled the masterpieces crafted by each of the four esteemed chefs. Chef Julien Tongourian stepped into the spotlight with his Imperial French Caviar and King Crab in a Surprise Box, a heartfelt tribute to Chef Robuchon's culinary legacy. With his innovative flair, Tongourian harmoniously blended the succulent crab meat, fragrant herbs, and a velvety cauliflower cream, while taking the dish to new heights of opulence and grandeur with the inclusion of exquisite Oscietra caviar. Chef Sven Wassmer presented his renowned Beetroot Rose, a mesmerizing one-biter that encapsulates Memories, surpassed mere sensory delight and ignited a lingering desire for more. Chef Hideaki Matsuo celebrated the profound Japanese connection to nature and the reverence for seasonal changes with his meticulously crafted Sea Urchin, expertly paired with avocado, carrot jam, zucchini and mullet roe. Lastly, Chef Heinz Beck's Tartlet with Veal and Black Elderberry embodied his health-conscious, light and Mediterranean cooking philosophy, allowing the meat to retain its flavors and nutritional integrity while reducing its fat content.

Acclaimed chef Heinz Beck from La Pergola in Italy left gastronomes spellbound with his unique cooking style and unwavering focus on ingredient nutrition. His standout dish, Marinated Amberjack on Celeriac in Seawater and Oxidized Chocolate was a fat-free composition of flavors that tantalized the taste buds. Through a meticulous 24-hour needle marinade, the celeriac absorbed an abundance of mineral salts, enhancing both its health benefits and its palatability.

Distinguished "ryotei" expert Chef Hideaki Matsuo from Kashiwaya Osaka Seniryama in Japan mesmerized guests with his rendition of Lobster – a skillful combination of lobster stock with Kashiwaya's signature Japanese stock to create a concerto of flavors, where every sip of the soup brings in an aromatic allure.

In his masterful debut at Macau, the culinary virtuoso, Chef Sven Wassmer, recognized for his contemporary Alpine cuisine at Memories in Switzerland, flawlessly embodied the theme of "Timeless Gastronomy." Embracing the essence of his hometown, Chef Wassmer showcased his remarkable talent by infusing luxurious and modern touches into his masterpiece, the Knöpfli Swiss Dumpling with Roasted Yeast and Truffle. With the addition of a luscious Périgord truffle purée and fresh truffle, Chef Wassmer skillfully refined the culinary heritage of his beloved Alpine kitchen, effortlessly bridging the gap between the past and the present.

Chef Tongourian's Wagyu Beef Chateaubriand and Foie Gras "Rossini" style with Vintage Port Wine and the Famous Mash Potato left guests fascinated, captivated by its impeccable flavors and exquisite presentation. Every bite was a testament to Chef Tongourian's exceptional expertise and unwavering attention to detail. The tender M8 Australian wagyu chateaubriand flawlessly combined with premium foie gras, irresistible black truffle, and a decadent port wine sauce, created a harmony of flavors that danced on the palate.

The sweet finale, The "Dome" in Ivory Chocolate Shell with a Strawberry Gourmet Symphony, showcased Chef Tongourian's unrivaled culinary expertise and limitless imagination. This astonishing opus featured an ivory chocolate shell infused with the delicate essence of Tahitian vanilla, perfectly complemented by the palatable sweetness of strawberries. Crafted with finesse and precision, this centerpiece left guests in awe of Chef Tongourian's boundless creativity and mastery of the culinary arts.

As the curtains drew to a close on this remarkable evening, the showcase of dishes and cooking skills stood as an attestation to their enduring excellence and ability to bring people together. Set within the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Creative City of Gastronomy, Macau, the MICHELIN Star Studded Dinner - Timeless Gastronomy celebrated the rich tapestry of flavors and techniques that have stood the test of time. It exemplified the harmonious blend of culinary artistry and cultural significance, creating an unforgettable experience for all. In this creative city, the power of gastronomy to unite and inspire was truly on display, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

For high resolution images, please download here.

Follow the MICHELIN Guide official accounts for latest updates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MICHELINGuideAsia

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/MICHELINGuideAsia

Instagram: @MICHELINGuide

About MICHELIN

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility, designing, and distributing the most suitable tires, services, and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps, and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries, has 132,200 employees and operates 67 tire production facilities which together produced around 167 million tires in 2022. (www.michelin.com)

Media Contacts

Purple PR

Unique Yau

Unique.Yau@purplepr.com

+852 6097 6629

Yanni Li

Yanni.Li@purplepr.com

+852 6990 0299

Hayden Lam

Hayden.Lam@purplepr.com

+852 9508 7117

Source: MICHELIN

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024