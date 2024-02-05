Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size of ankylosing spondylitis?

According to the IMARC Group, the ankylosing spondylitis market size exhibited a rate of US$ 4.8 Billion in the year 2023 and is projected at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2024-2034. This can be attributed to the rising popularity of numerous innovative approaches to treatment, including combination therapy in patients who have failed other medications.

The ankylosing spondylitis market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the ankylosing spondylitis market.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Trends and Drivers:

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) refers to a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the joints of the spine, leading to stiffness and pain. The ankylosing spondylitis market is experiencing robust growth, mainly driven by several key factors. To begin with, a growing awareness of the condition among both healthcare professionals and patients has played a pivotal role in driving market expansion. This resulted in earlier diagnosis and intervention, improving the overall prognosis for individuals affected by ankylosing spondylitis. Furthermore, demographic factors have also contributed significantly to market growth. Ankylosing spondylitis is more commonly diagnosed in young adults, with the typical age of onset occurring between 17 and 45 years.

As the population continues to age, the number of individuals within this susceptible age group is increasing, thereby raising the prevalence of the disease. Innovations in treatment options represent another key driver of market growth. Traditional management of ankylosing spondylitis primarily relied on nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and physical therapy. However, the development of biological therapies, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, has revolutionized the treatment landscape. These biologics have demonstrated remarkable efficacy in managing symptoms and slowing disease progression, driving increased demand in the market. Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts are fostering innovation and expanding the market further. Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in the discovery of novel therapies and targeted treatments for ankylosing spondylitis.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the ankylosing spondylitis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the ankylosing spondylitis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current ankylosing spondylitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the ankylosing spondylitis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

