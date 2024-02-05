【Vigorous preparations】 MGTO welcomes Spring Festival Golden Week with various preparative measures and wonderful festivities

MACAU, February 5 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for “Safe Trip in Macao” (Chinese only)

The Spring Festival Golden Week will begin this Saturday (10 February) for a stretch of eight days (10 – 17 February). Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been carrying out a variety of preparative measures. While preparations are underway for upcoming mega festivities, the Office is conducting promotional initiatives among visitors through different channels. Besides holding meetings with the travel trade, MGTO conducts rigorous patrols with the interdepartmental workforce and maintains close communication with Mainland tourism authorities to safeguard tourism service quality. Vigorous efforts are made to welcome visitors to Macao during Chinese New Year and ride on major festivals to foster tourism and economic development.

Safe Trip in Macao

MGTO has officially sought the assistance of the Mainland tourism department concerned to release Macao travel information on the Spring Festival Golden Week to Mainland visitors and industry operators, such as real-time border-crossing information, group tours, hotel accommodation, shopping and things to take note of before and during trips to Macao. The Office has held meetings with the local travel trade lately to exchange opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements, operations and itinerary arrangements for tour groups. Hotels were encouraged to optimize their measures in coping with the peaks of visitor flows, while discussions were held to ensure smooth operations of tour groups. Before Chinese New Year, the Office also conducts rigorous patrols with the interdepartmental workforce for tourism market regulation. In addition, the Office released the infographic and promotional video entitled “Safe Trip in Macao” for visitors’ information on MGTO’s website and different social platforms, while visitors can obtain the promotional pamphlets at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters.

Smart itinerary planning for balance of visitor flows

MGTO encourages visitors to harness the “smart application for visitor flows” to check the forecast of visitor flows at 115 tourist attractions in Macao on the website (https://poimonitor.macaotourism.gov.mo) to facilitate sightseeing in staggered periods. By accessing the Public Security Police Force’s “Real-Time Information Platform of Border Ports” (http://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/pspmonitor), visitors can check real-time border-crossing images at various ports of entry for better timing of arrival and departure.

Release of provisional statistics online

For the public’s information, room rates in different room categories declared by local hotels are regularly publicized on MGTO’s website (https://www.dst.gov.mo), whereas MGTO’s online platform Macao Tourism Data plus (https://dataplus.macaotourism.gov.mo) will post provisional visitor arrival figures from every previous day between 11 and 18 February.

Handy access to travel tips on website, App and social platforms

Through MGTO’s destination marketing website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo) and “Experience Macao” mobile application, visitors can tailor their own trip itineraries and conveniently learn about Macao’s latest tourist attractions, activities, events and festivals, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, shopping and more information. Besides, they can follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media (WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Tiktok, Xiaohongshu, Facebook and Instagram) for more information.

Floats, fireworks and Golden Dragon welcome visitors on Chinese New Year

During Chinese New Year, MGTO will present three mega festivities listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, namely the “2024 Chinese New Year Activities”, “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” and “Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays”. Other outreach activities include the Fireworks Extravaganza, Chinese New Year Float Carnival, fireworks maritime tours and so forth. The events are set to manifest the breadth of destination appeal in “tourism + events”. Furthermore, unveiled last December, Light up Macao 2023 will continue to create sparkling memories for residents and visitors during Chinese New Year until 25 February 2024.

Please visit MGTO’s website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for more information about the community performances of the “2024 Chinese New Year Activities” and other Chinese New Year festivities organized by MGTO.

Diverse community activities for festive celebration and robust economy

Two activities under MGTO’s “Travel around Macao” Community Tourism Financial Support Program will take place during Chinese New Year, enlivening the communities with festive air. 2024 Amazing x MAK MAK Have Fun with You at Lunar New Year Market & Loving Couple Flower Market, featuring about 50 stalls, will take place at the Leisure Area in Rua do General Ivens Ferraz in the northern district, while the Century-Old Taipa Houses Guided Tour will take participants on an informative stroll around Taipa Village.

Special arrangements at Macao Grand Prix Museum

The Golden Dragon Parade will unfold at Macao Grand Prix Museum on the first day of Chinese New Year (10 February). The Museum will also present the “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour for free once again to enrich local and visiting museumgoers’ experience. Normally closed on Tuesdays, the Museum will be opened on 13 February as a special arrangement. For ticketing information, please visit the website (mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo).

Online–offline promotional campaign

MGTO rolls out an array of online-offline initiatives to spotlight Macao as a fascinating destination teeming with Chinese New Year festivities, including promotional posts and live streams on social media. Travel KOLs are invited to promote the destination by posts and live streams on their channels, while advertisements are released on TV channels and so forth. The “Experience Macao” campaign also goes on to showcase the kaleidoscope of events in Macao each month.

Macao Courtesy Campaign continues

The Macao Courtesy Campaign is currently conducted to inspire warm hospitality towards visitors among Macao residents and members of the travel trade. MGTO continues to brand Macao as a hospitable city and enhance its appeal to visitors as a leisure destination, reinforcing the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

In consideration of actual situations, MGTO will duly increase manpower at Tourist Information counters to attend to visitors’ enquiries, while the Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 will operate 24-hours as usual. Upon reports of emergencies, the Office will handle accordingly.