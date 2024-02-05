Submit Release
Monetary and financial statistics – December 2023

MACAU, February 5 - According to statistics released today (5 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in December.  Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 0.5% and 2.4% respectively.  M1 thus increased 1.8% from one month earlier.  On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped 0.5%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, decreased 0.3% to MOP726.6 billion.   On an annual basis, M1 dropped 1.9% whereas M2 grew 1.2%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.1%, 45.4%, 7.8% and 10.9% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits dropped 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP706.2 billion while non-resident deposits decreased 12.4% to MOP323.7 billion.  Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 4.3% to MOP193.5 billion.  As a result, total deposits in the banking sector dropped 4.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,223.4 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.3%, 44.5%, 8.8% and 24.1% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 1.2% from a month ago to MOP538.3 billion.  Analysed by economic sector, “electricity, gas and water” and “construction and public works” grew at respective rates of 4.3% and 1.7% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail trade” and “restaurants, hotels and similar” fell 11.1% and 7.4% respectively.  Meanwhile, external loans dropped 7.4% to MOP555.1 billion.  As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 4.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,093.3 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.3%, 46.4%, 12.9% and 17.8% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-December, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 59.9% at end-November to 59.8%.  Meanwhile,the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 89.5% to 89.4%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 68.3% and 60.6% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio was 3.8%.

