Company statistics for the whole year and 4th Quarter of 2023

MACAU, February 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 5,011 new companies were incorporated in 2023, an increase of 900 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totalled 1,877 and 1,359 respectively. Total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 89.0% year-on-year to MOP1.65 billion in 2023, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Financial Activities in 2022 (a 15.0% year-on-year increase would be seen in registered capital if those companies were excluded from the comparison). Number of companies in dissolution was 914 in 2023, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP486 million.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 3,509 new companies (70.0% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000 in 2023, and the corresponding value of capital (MOP91 million) accounted for 5.5% of the total. Meanwhile, 171 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP1.34 billion) made up 81.2% of the total.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, number of newly incorporated companies decreased by 15 year-on-year to 1,105. There were 435 new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 300 in Business Services. Total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 12.7% year-on-year to MOP238 million. As regards origin of capital, capital from Macao and mainland China amounted to MOP128 million and MOP79 million respectively, comprising 53.7% and 33.3% of the total; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP56 million, of which Guangzhou accounted for 68.0%. Besides, capital from Hong Kong amounted to MOP18 million.

Analysed by combination of shareholders, 633 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders in the fourth quarter, while 158 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions. On the other hand, companies in dissolution totalled 227, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP117 million.