IFTM and Swiss Education Group co-organised a City Salon

MACAU, February 5 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and Swiss Education Group (SEG) co-organised a City Salon in January, 2024. IFTM students from the School of Hospitality Management had the opportunity to engage in warm and friendly discussions with SEG representatives and alumnus on topics of interest.

During the event, Mr. Hippo Ho, Director of Institutional Partnership Programmes of the Swiss Education Group China Region, showcased Switzerland provided an overview of the current state and future prospects of the Swiss hospitality industry, and presented the campus environment of the High Education Institutions of SEG through an engaging video.

Mr. Hippo Ho also introduced both “3+1 Dual Bachelor’s Degree” Programme and Double-award Programme that the Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS) and the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS) collaborated with IFTM. The presentation covered these two Institutions’ campus environments, curricula, dormitory conditions, internship and employment support.

Through the event, IFTM students gained important insights. Graduates from SHMS also shared their personal experiences, discussing their programmes, extracurricular activities, and memorable moments on campus. The alumni of SEG shared their interesting experiences about participating in the International Recruitment Forum, their internships and work experiences in various hotels around the world.

The four Academic Coordinators of School of Hospitality Management in IFTM, Dr. Ubaldino Couto, Dr. Irene Chan, Dr. Christy Ng and Dr. Jenny Guan were present at the Salon and engaged with the students.