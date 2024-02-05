PRIB: PNP Organizational Reforms Act hurdles Senate final reading

PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2024 PNP Organizational Reforms Act hurdles Senate final reading In a bid to revolutionize the structure and operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Senate on Monday approved on final reading a proposed measure that seeks to introduce organizational reforms in the institution. With 23 affirmative votes no negative vote and no abstention, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449 or the PNP Organizational Reforms Act, sponsored by Sen. Ronald "Bato' Dela Rosa was approved on third and final reading. The proposed measure seeks to amend Republic Act No. 6975, also known as the Department of Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, as well as Republic Act No. 8551, or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. "For a quarter of a century, the PNP has waited patiently for the much-needed reforms and reorganization they justly deserve. The time has arrived for decisive action, for bold change, and for unwavering commitment," Dela Rosa said. SBN 2449 seeks the institutionalization of offices created by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) such as the Directorial Staff, Area Police Command (APC), Special Offices, and strengthened National Administrative and Operational Support Units. The Directorial Staff system shall be implemented to enhance the PNP chief's control in the administration, operation, and oversight of the police force and to bolster the efficient working relationship among all PNP offices. The measure institutionalizes the establishment of APC in clustered police regional offices, initially the Northern Luzon APC, Southern Luzon APC, Visayas APC, Eastern Mindanao APC, and Western Mindanao APC. SBN 2449 also seeks to set the term of office for the PNP chief, who shall have a fixed term of two years and shall be compulsorily retired at the maximum tenure or otherwise relieved from office by the President. The proposed measure aligns the compulsory age of retirement for the PNP with that of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), setting it at 57 years old. Uniformed personnel who have less than one year of service at the time SBN 2449 becomes effective shall be given the option to retire at the age of 56. SBN 2449 mandates that all PNPA cadets will be appointed by the PNP chief or, under his authority, by the PNPA director. They will assume the temporary position of police cadet, entitled to salaries, benefits, and emoluments equivalent to a police executive master sergeant. The proposed measure also grants the PNP chief authority to order immediate preventive confinement for any PNP personnel under investigation or facing charges for a serious administrative offense or crime, to barracks, quarters, or a designated facility for a maximum period of 90 days. Area police commanders, regional directors, provincial directors, district directors, and chiefs of police may exercise this authority unless revoked by their immediate supervisor or the PNP chief. "Consistent with the principles of innovation and enhanced accountability of the PNP, this bill is to ensure that our police force is better equipped to address contemporary challenges, uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of our dear citizens, and maintain public trust," Dela Rosa said. SBN 2449 was approved in substitution of Senate Bill Nos. 1505, 1905 1965, and 1997 introduced by Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Dela Rosa, Joseph Victor Ejercito and Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, respectively, taking into consideration House Bill No. 8327.