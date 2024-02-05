Clinical Microbiology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The clinical microbiology market is expected to witness growth in upcoming years due to factors such as rise in the technological

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Microbiology is the study of microbes which can cause infections in humans. It includes different features of the microbiology that are related to the treatment of the patients who are infected by the microbes. Clinical microbiology assists in understanding the disease by examining the molecular mechanisms that are included in the disease. Clinical microbiology is mainly attributed to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. Increase in outbreak of epidemic and pandemic diseases is expected to boost the growth for the clinical microbiology market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

To take care of infected population, the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on the clinical microbiology market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Factors such as increase in air pollution has caused rise in respiratory diseases. Respiratory diseases are caused due to contagious pathogens, which are easily passed from one person to other.

Rise in technological advancements made in the disease diagnostics and increase in incidence of infectious diseases is expected to rise the market growth for clinical microbiology market.

Increase in outbreak of epidemics, global pandemic such as COVID-19 and rise in funding from government for the laboratories is expected to boost the market growth for clinical microbiology over the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals and training programs in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent over the forecast period.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 / 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:

In June 2020, ELI Tech Group, recognized worldwide for proven performance and reliability of clinical laboratory instruments announced the launch of Freeze Point Freezing Point Osmometer. ELI Tech Group's Freeze Point is designed for routine measurements in the medical field and is also suitable for measurements in research and industry to determine the total osmolality of aqueous solutions.

In 2018, Swiss pharma giant Roche launched a new test to detect the sexually transmitted infections trichomonas vaginalis (TV) and mycoplasma genitalium (MG) as part of its cobas 6800/8800 systems in markets accepting the CE mark.

In 2017, bioMérieux acquired first position of the global clinical microbiology market. The company has a strong product portfolio and a wide geographical presence in more than 150 countries across the world.

