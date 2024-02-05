Military Radar Market Aims for $25.1 Billion Valuation by 2031, Unveils Insights from Allied Market Research

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Radar Market," The military radar market was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47400

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in investment to strengthen the capabilities of air defense, technological advancements in military radar, rise in purchase of combat aircrafts, increasing naval expenditure by developed economies, high capability of military radars to detect low-flying aircrafts, land vehicles, marine vessels, personnel, and avian targets which make them ideal for accurate surveillance, and modernization of military equipment fuel the growth of the global military radar market. However, huge investment in early stage and stringent cross-border trading policies hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in geopolitical tensions and increase in R&D activities in military radar for airborne platform present new growth opportunities for the global military radar market in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global military radar market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the antenna segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy revenue growth during the forecast period. Antenna is the largest segment in global military radar market as the defense industry is always evolving, and armed forces need next-generation defense systems. Currently, defense forces use an active phased array type of antenna that offer a complete image of the area under surveillance. This has led to the rising demand for antenna in military radar across the world. However, the duplexer segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. There is a rise in demand for duplexers in military electronic devices for airborne communication, underwater communication, and ground-based communication as they offer bi-directional communication.

🔰𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-radar-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, the short-range segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is because governments across the world are investing heavily in short-range systems for better connectivity and capturing things clearer in future space missions and communication. In response to this, leading companies are creating innovative short-range radars which enable 360-degree surround-view for military and naval applications. However, the long range segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segment is driven by high-end defense applications, electronic defense systems, and off-site long-range radar machinery.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global military radar market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because the region has witnessed major defense-related sanctions, which heightens the demand for military radars for use in national and international defense forces. The U.S. is one of the strongest military forces in the world and is a key supplier of military radars to the global market. Moreover, it is home to a huge number of manufacturing companies operating at global level. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to China's, Japan's, and India's growing spending on defense products.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47400

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

➡️By component, the duplexer segment is projected to dominate the global military radar market in terms of growth rate.

➡️By range, the long segment is projected to dominate the global military radar market in terms of growth rate.

➡️By frequency, the others segment is projected to dominate the global military radar market in terms of growth rate.

➡️By application, the space situation awareness segment is projected to dominate the global military radar market in terms of growth rate.

➡️By platform, the naval segment is projected to dominate the global military radar market in terms of growth rate.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ground-surveillance-radar-market-A07146 - Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Short Range, Mid-Range, Long Range), by Application (Commercial, Defense, Space, National Security), by Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor, Others) and by Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-computers-market-A11294 - Military Computers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Rugged Computers, Embedded Computers) and by Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radar-simulator-market-A06232 - RADAR Simulator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Platform (Portable, Fixed), by Application (System Testing, Operator Training, Military Training) and by End User (Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-radar-market-A07749 - 3D Radar Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), by Range (Short Range (up to 75 Km), Medium Range (75-150 Km), Long Range (more than 150 Km)) and by Frequency Band (L Band, C/S/X Band, E/F Band, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032