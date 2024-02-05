America’s Governors Stand With Texas To Secure The Border

TEXAS, February 5 - February 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott Joined By 13 Governors In Support Of Texas' Right To Defend Itself

Governor Greg Abbott today was joined by 13 of America’s Governors who stand in solidarity with Texas’ right to defend itself against President Joe Biden’s border crisis for a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

Governor Abbott was joined by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jill Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

“President Biden has abandoned his constitutional duty to protect Americans by refusing to secure our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “During his presidency, Joe Biden has smashed records for illegal immigration and allowed total chaos to be unleashed along our southern border. Instead of upholding immigration laws already on the books, President Biden sent his lawyers into federal courts to sue the State of Texas for doing the job he should have been doing all along. Half of America’s Governors, including those here with me today, have banded together to make one thing clear: Americans stand with Texas and our right to protect and defend our state from the crisis at our southern border. They have traveled to the very epicenter of the border crisis to witness first-hand President Biden’s lawless policies and the devastating impacts it’s having on our communities, Texas, and the entire country. Until the Biden Administration decides to do its job and secure the border, Texas—with the support of 25 of America’s Governors—will continue to step up and protect our nation from the catastrophe caused by President Biden.”

Governors Lee, Kemp, Sanders, and Gianforte also spoke about President Biden’s reckless refusal to secure the border and states across the country joining together to support Texas’ historic border security efforts during the press conference. View the full press conference here.

During the press conference, Governor Abbott provided an update on the ongoing operations of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at Shelby Park where Texas continues to hold the line. He also thanked America’s Governors for banding together to do the job President Biden refuses to do to secure the southern border.

The Governor was also joined at the press conference by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy (DPS) Director Freeman Martin, Texas Adjutant General Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

Prior to the press conference, Governor Abbott held a border security briefing for his fellow Governors to provide detailed insight into the severe consequences of President Biden’s complete failure to secure the border. Deputy Director Martin, Major General Suelzer, and Border Czar Banks also provided updates on the multitude of effective tools and strategies deployed by Operation Lone Star to secure the border. First, Deputy Director Martin highlighted Operation Lone Star's border security efforts, mentioning that DPS has seized over 458 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, child in America. Major General Suelzer then provided an overview of Texas National Guard soldiers' efforts to hold the line, including adding more razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border and their work on expanding Shelby Park as a base camp to crackdown on the flow of illegal immigration. Finally, Border Czar Banks touted Operation Lone Star's border security measures, pointing to low border crossings in areas where the Texas National Guard and DPS are currently deployed along the Texas-Mexico border.

Today’s border visit comes after Governor Abbott sent President Biden a letter last month outlining Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as the Biden Administration continues to attack Texas and refuses to perform their duties to secure the border.

As of today, 14 states—including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming—have stepped up to support Texas' efforts and deployed personnel and resources to secure the border in President Biden's absence.