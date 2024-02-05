Endpoint Security Market Surges to USD 36.5 Billion by 2033 | Fueled by Robust Adoption of Advanced Threat Protection Solutions

The continuous advancements in endpoint security technologies, such as machine learning, behavioral analysis, and threat intelligence, have enhanced the effectiveness of endpoint protection solutions. These innovations provide organizations with more robust and proactive security capabilities, driving the adoption of endpoint security solutions.

New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Endpoint Security Market size was projected to be USD 16.3 billion in 2023. By the end of 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 17.7 billion. During the forecast period (2024-2033), the global market for endpoint security is expected to garner a 8.4% CAGR and reach a size of USD 36.5 billion by 2033.

Endpoint security refers to the protection of endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, and servers, from cyber threats and unauthorized access. It involves implementing security measures and solutions to secure these endpoints and prevent data breaches, malware infections, and other cyber attacks. Endpoint security plays a crucial role in the overall cybersecurity strategy of organizations, as endpoints are often the entry points for attackers to gain access to sensitive data and systems.

The endpoint security market has been witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of cyber threats and the growing adoption of remote work and mobile devices. Organizations are recognizing the need to strengthen their endpoint security posture to protect their valuable data and mitigate the risk of cyber attacks.

Important Revelation:

In 2023, the Antivirus/Antimalware segment emerged as the dominant force in the Endpoint Security market, capturing a significant market share of over 32%.

In 2023, the Cloud-Based segment emerged as the dominant force in the Endpoint Security market, accounting for over 61% of the total market share.

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment emerged as the dominant player in the Endpoint Security market, capturing over 57% of the total market share.

In 2023, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment emerged as the dominant player in the Endpoint Security market, capturing more than a 20% share of the total market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the endpoint security market

Increasing Frequency and Complexity of Cyber Threats: The endpoint security market is driven by the growing number of cyber threats targeting endpoints. Cybercriminals continuously develop sophisticated attack techniques, including ransomware, zero-day exploits, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). This escalating threat landscape creates a demand for robust endpoint security solutions to protect against evolving threats. Rise in Remote Workforce and BYOD Policies: The advent of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies has expanded the attack surface for organizations. With employees accessing corporate networks and data from various endpoints outside the traditional office environment, the need for comprehensive endpoint security has become paramount. Organizations are investing in solutions that can secure remote endpoints and enforce security policies across a diverse range of devices. Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Compliance regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), impose strict data protection and privacy requirements on organizations. Endpoint security plays a vital role in meeting these compliance obligations by ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive data stored and accessed through endpoints. Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT: The rapid adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded the attack surface to include cloud-based endpoints and IoT devices. This trend necessitates endpoint security solutions that can protect these distributed and interconnected endpoints, driving the growth of the market. Growing Awareness of Endpoint Security Importance: Organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the critical role that endpoint security plays in their overall cybersecurity strategy. High-profile data breaches and cyber attacks have heightened awareness and prompted organizations to invest in comprehensive endpoint security solutions to safeguard their valuable data and intellectual property.

Report Segmentation

Component Analysis

In 2023, the Antivirus/Antimalware segment established itself as the leading component in the Endpoint Security market, commanding a significant market share of over 32%. Antivirus and antimalware solutions are essential in protecting endpoints from known malware and viruses. These solutions detect and eliminate malicious software, preventing potential threats and ensuring the security of endpoints. The dominance of the Antivirus/Antimalware segment highlights the continued importance of traditional security measures in endpoint protection.

Deployment Analysis



In 2023, the Cloud-Based segment emerged as the dominant force in the Endpoint Security market, accounting for over 61% of the total market share. Cloud-based deployment offers several advantages in endpoint security, including scalability, flexibility, and ease of management. With cloud-based solutions, organizations can centrally manage and monitor endpoint security across distributed environments, including remote and mobile devices. The dominance of the Cloud-Based segment signifies the increasing adoption of cloud technology in the deployment of endpoint security solutions.

Organization Analysis

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment emerged as the dominant player in the Endpoint Security market, capturing over 57% of the total market share. Large enterprises typically have complex IT infrastructures, a large number of endpoints, and a higher risk profile due to their size and prominence. These organizations require robust and scalable endpoint security solutions to protect their extensive network of endpoints. The dominance of the Large Enterprises segment underscores the significance of tailored endpoint security solutions for organizations with substantial resources and infrastructure.

Industry Vertical Analysis

In 2023, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment emerged as the dominant player in the Endpoint Security market, capturing more than a 20% share of the total market. The BFSI industry handles highly sensitive financial and customer data, making it a prime target for cyber attacks. Endpoint security solutions are crucial for protecting endpoints within the BFSI sector from data breaches, financial fraud, and other cyber threats. The dominance of the BFSI segment signifies the industry's recognition of the need for robust endpoint security measures to safeguard critical information and maintain regulatory compliance.

Top Market Leaders

Symantec Corporation (Now part of Broadcom)

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Cisco Systems Inc.

Sophos Group plc

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Carbon Black Inc. (Now part of VMware)

Bitdefender

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

FireEye Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

1. Sophos Group plc:

February 2023: Acquired Forepoint Security, a cloud-native endpoint protection platform (EPP) vendor, for $125 million, strengthening their cloud-based endpoint security capabilities.

Acquired Forepoint Security, a cloud-native endpoint protection platform (EPP) vendor, for $125 million, strengthening their cloud-based endpoint security capabilities. December 2023: Released Sophos Central Intercept XDR, a new extended detection and response (XDR) solution offering unified security management and threat detection across endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads.

2. Palo Alto Networks Inc.:

January 2023: Announced the integration of Prisma Cloud with Cortex XDR, enabling unified security management and threat detection across cloud and endpoint environments.

Announced the integration of Prisma Cloud with Cortex XDR, enabling unified security management and threat detection across cloud and endpoint environments. May 2023: Launched Cortex XDR 7.0, enhancing their XDR platform with improved threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

3. Carbon Black Inc. (Now part of VMware):

January 2023: VMware completed the acquisition of Carbon Black, expanding their endpoint security portfolio with Carbon Black's cloud-native endpoint protection (CBEP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.

VMware completed the acquisition of Carbon Black, expanding their endpoint security portfolio with Carbon Black's cloud-native endpoint protection (CBEP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions. October 2023: Launched VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Advanced, a new endpoint security solution combining EDR, deception technology, and workload protection capabilities.

4. Bitdefender:

April 2023: Launched Bitdefender GravityZone XDR 3.0, enhancing their XDR platform with improved threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

Launched Bitdefender GravityZone XDR 3.0, enhancing their XDR platform with improved threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. July 2023: Partnered with CrowdStrike to offer joint endpoint protection and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions, combining Bitdefender's prevention strengths with CrowdStrike's EDR expertise.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 16.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 36.5 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.4% North America Revenue Share 39.5% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Key Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ

Component Outlook

Antivirus/Antimalware

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Encryption Technologies

Application Control

Other Components

Deployment Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

Organization Outlook

Large Enterprise

SME

Application Outlook

IT & telecom

BFSI

Industrial

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

Driving Factors:

One driving factor in the endpoint security market is the rise in sophisticated cyber threats and attacks. With the advancement of technology, cybercriminals are constantly developing new and sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerabilities in endpoints. This drives the demand for robust endpoint security solutions that can detect and mitigate these evolving threats.

Opportunities:

An opportunity in the endpoint security market lies in the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). As organizations shift their infrastructure and applications to the cloud and integrate IoT devices into their networks, the attack surface expands. This creates a need for endpoint security solutions that can protect these distributed and interconnected endpoints, opening up opportunities for vendors to provide advanced security solutions tailored to cloud and IoT environments.

Restraint:

One restraint in the endpoint security market is the complexity of managing and securing a diverse range of endpoints. Organizations often have a mix of operating systems, device types, and software applications across their endpoints, making it challenging to implement and manage uniform security policies. This complexity can hinder the deployment and effectiveness of endpoint security solutions.

Challenge:

A challenge in the endpoint security market is the constant evolution of attack techniques and the need for timely threat intelligence. Attackers are continually developing new methods to bypass traditional security measures, making it essential for endpoint security solutions to stay updated with the latest threat intelligence and detection capabilities. The challenge lies in effectively identifying and responding to emerging threats in real-time.

Regional Analysis

The Endpoint Security market in North America, holding a dominant position with more than a 39.5% market share in 2023, signifies its pivotal role in the global cybersecurity landscape. This market dominance is underscored by the demand in the region, which reached an estimated value of US$ 6.4 billion within the same year. The considerable market share and substantial demand for endpoint security solutions in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the high concentration of global enterprises, a strong emphasis on cybersecurity practices among businesses of all sizes, and the presence of stringent regulatory standards that necessitate robust security measures.

The projections for significant growth in the North American Endpoint Security market are grounded in the evolving cyber threat landscape, the continuous digital transformation of industries, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. These trends are anticipated to drive the demand for advanced endpoint security solutions that offer comprehensive protection against sophisticated cyber threats. Additionally, the expansion of remote work and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices have further emphasized the need for endpoint security, as organizations seek to protect a wider array of devices and endpoints beyond traditional network perimeters.

The future growth of the Endpoint Security market in North America is also likely to be supported by continuous innovations in cybersecurity technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for enhanced threat detection and response capabilities. Moreover, the increasing awareness of cybersecurity threats and the importance of data protection among businesses and consumers alike will contribute to the sustained investment in endpoint security solutions.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



