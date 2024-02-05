Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,193 in the last 365 days.

CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation visit Tetere Correctional Centre.

CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation visit Tetere Correctional Centre.

 

Deputy Commissioner Operation of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Michael Nagu and his Executive Officer has recently visited Tetere correctional centre (TCC)

Tetere Correctional Centre is our low Correctional facility that provides rehabilitation to low classified inmates across all Provincial Correctional Centres.

The purpose of the visit is to oversee the centre operational activities in ensuring a total compliance and to have discussion with TCC Management on their centre security features and provisions.

Deputy Commissioner Operation also emphasize and reiterate the Code of Conduct to staff and urged them to maintain discipline and respect the Oath taken as an officer of the crown.

He also reminds them of their mandated roles and responsibilities, and must demonstrate professionalism at all levels.

Commandant TCC Mr. Steve Machaiah on behalf of his Management, staff and inmates, do thank Deputy Commissioner Operations for his first annual visit to the Centre and for the confident rendered to their operational duties.

End///

CSSI Press

You just read:

CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation visit Tetere Correctional Centre.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more