CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation visit Tetere Correctional Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Operation of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr Michael Nagu and his Executive Officer has recently visited Tetere correctional centre (TCC)

Tetere Correctional Centre is our low Correctional facility that provides rehabilitation to low classified inmates across all Provincial Correctional Centres.

The purpose of the visit is to oversee the centre operational activities in ensuring a total compliance and to have discussion with TCC Management on their centre security features and provisions.

Deputy Commissioner Operation also emphasize and reiterate the Code of Conduct to staff and urged them to maintain discipline and respect the Oath taken as an officer of the crown.

He also reminds them of their mandated roles and responsibilities, and must demonstrate professionalism at all levels.

Commandant TCC Mr. Steve Machaiah on behalf of his Management, staff and inmates, do thank Deputy Commissioner Operations for his first annual visit to the Centre and for the confident rendered to their operational duties.

End///

CSSI Press