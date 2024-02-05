Sogavare reaffirms recognition of One China Principle.

Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has reaffirmed Solomon Islands recognition and respect for the One China Principle last night during a celebration marking the Chinese lunar year of the dragon in Honiara.

The Chinese New Year is an important traditional holiday day for the people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Solomon Islands and around the world during which Sogavare conveyed his best wishes to the Government and the people of the People’s Republic of China.

Sogavare spoke highly of the relations between Solomon Islands and China, which, have transformed the development landscape of Solomon Islands over a period of 4 years since the relations were forged in 2019.

The relations continue to grow from strength to strength based on the recognition of the One China Principle, which brings more opportunities for cooperation and prosperity.

“Allow me to reiterate again that the country’s recognition of the “One China Principle” has strengthened the foundation of our four-year relationship. It has accelerated the realization of our mutual goal of advancing rural infrastructure development and social and economic advancement,” Sogavare said.

“As we gather today and celebrate this new-year let us not forget that it is through cooperation that we make our shared vision become realities. Thus, the partnership between Solomon Islands and People’s Republic of China symbolizes our commitment towards the principle of equality, respect, and mutual interest,” Sogavare added.

This year marks the year of the wood Dragon. The dragon symbolizes power, strength and prosperity. It is also believed that the Year of the Wood Dragon will be able to foster growth, progress and abundance.

“May these qualities inspire us to reach new resolve, overcome obstacles with courage and determination, and embrace the boundless opportunities that lies before us,” Sogavare said.

In 2023, Solomon Islands witnessed the strengthening of bonds of our model bilateral friendship amidst unprecedented challenges through exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.

These visits were crucial for the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership that further fortified the bedrock of the relationship between the two countries which resulted in unprecedented growth and collaboration.

Furthermore, Solomon Islands and China entered into a number of partnerships and collaborations in areas such as health, education, trade, economic cooperation, visa exemption, environment and disaster management, air services, support to rural development, fisheries, policing and security cooperation going forward.

Just recently, Solomon Islands successfully hosted the 17th edition of the Pacific Games dubbed the biggest and the best games ever, which hosted athletes and officials from 24 Pacific island nations and territories competing across a slew of new world-class, sporting venues in Honiara that were funded and built by China.

“We are privileged to embark on this journey together with China, working collectively to achieving development aspirations of this country,” Sogavare reiterated.

Meanwhile, PRC Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Cai Weiming vows to uphold the policy of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit on the fundamental basis of one-China principle, and further elevate the SI-PRC bilateral relations.

“We will continue to work on development and security as two top priorities, and promoting our cooperation in infrastructure, health, rural development, policing and security sectors, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, promote exchanges and dialogues in education, culture, sub-national cooperation, sports, media sectors and develop our friendship from generation to generation,” H.E Weiming affirmed.

The celebration was attend by Caretaker Ministers, Senior Government Officials, Diplomatic representatives and members of the Chinese Community in Honiara.

Caretaker Prime Minister M. Sogavare and H.E Cai Weiming

Caretaker PM Sogavare (centre back), H.E Cai Weiming, Caretaker DPM M. Maelanga and Caretaker Foreign Minister J. Manele pose with a group of young dancers.