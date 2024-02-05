10 Young Doctors graduate from Solomon Islands Medical Internship Bridging Program

10 young medical doctors have graduated from the National Referral Hospital’s Bridging Program and are now set to commence their Internship Program this year. The graduation ceremony took place at the National Referral Hospital’s Conference Room last Friday.

In its 10th rotation, the Solomon Islands Bridging Program is a year-long course that supports certain medical graduates and prepare them for the Medical Internship Program. The program is supported by the Solomon Islands Medical Partnerships for Learning, Education and Research (SIMPLER), a collaboration of senior local clinicians and volunteers, and proudly supported by the Australian Government.

The Medical Internship Program is a requirement of the Solomon Islands Medical & Dental Board for all new medical graduates to complete ten clinical rotations over two years, including a placement in a rural or regional healthcare facility, regardless of which school they graduated from in order to gain full registration with the Board. With these skills and experience gained, the new registrars will then begin their careers working as licenced medical officers in provincial hospitals and health clinics, or to undertake further study to become consultants in specialist areas, such as Paediatrics or Surgery.

Nine of the graduates began their journey in 2016 at medical school under government scholarship in Cuba, spending seven years studying Spanish and Medicine. Since arriving home, they have spent an additional year completing an internship at the NRH to contextualise their medical knowledge and clinical skills to meet the health needs of the Solomon Islands.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Ronnis Wale Nunufia described the occasion as not just another graduation, but a lifelong vow.

“Today is not just another graduation ceremony, but a lifelong vow that my cohorts and I are undertaking to serve the people of Solomon Islands. We are grateful for the support we have received from our hardworking training Coordinator, the National Referral Hospital and both the Solomon Islands and Australian governments.”

Acting Australian High Commissioner Andrew Schloeffel was also present at the event, highlighting the importance that Australia places on its partnership with Solomon Islands in health and supporting Solomon Islands to achieve its vision for better health care for all citizens.

“A strong health workforce is a fundamental building block of a strong health system. And the graduation ceremony today is one example of the many ways that Australia is assisting the Solomon Islands government to achieve its vision for a stronger health system and better health, as set out in the National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031.

“Every new doctor is great news for the people of Solomon Islands. According to 2021 data, there are 2.4 doctors for 10,000 people in Solomon Islands. Australia is proud to be supporting the Solomon Islands government to increase that ratio, for doctors but also for nurses through our support to the Nursing Supervised Practice Program,” said High Commissioner Ag Mr Schloeffel.

Meanwhile Ministry of Health and Medical Services Deputy Secretary Healthcare and Chairman of the Medical and Dental Board, Dr Gregory Jilini remains grateful to Australia for supporting the program.

The program has certainly come a long way being in its 10th year, with more than a hundred graduands who have successfully completed the program. Australia’s support and assistance to the program since its inception in 2014 manifests Australia’s commitment to our health sector and for that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is very grateful. The program would not have been successful without Australia’s support,” said Dr Jilini.

The Chairman of the Medical and Dental Board also took the time to congratulate the doctors and reminded them to be committed in the next stage of their professional journey.

“The next stage of your professional journey will be intense but exciting. As interns, you will be expected to do more hands-on experience. As a pre requisite to full registration, the board needs to be satisfied that you competent to work under minimal supervision and that the quality care for patients and their safety can be guaranteed.

“Being clinically competent is just one aspect of becoming a good doctor, however having the right attitude and commitment to work and putting the wellbeing of patients first is also equally important,” said Dr Jilini.

During Friday’s graduation ceremony, Dr Babra Stacy Chuchuni received the Most Outstanding Intern Award and a $500 cash prize funded by Australian Volunteers International while the Intern’s Choice Award, which included a Stethoscope and Blood Pressure Machine donated by Australian Volunteers International was scooped by Dr Andison Jeriel Soau’una.

Ends///

Graduands cutting the graduation cake.

Dr Magrosa Tafusitalo receiving her certificate from Acting High Commissioner Schloeffel