Commanders and Directors of the RSIPF gear up in preparation for the NGE24

Provincial Police Commanders (PPCs) and Directors of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have commenced a one week conference in Honiara in preparation for synchronised National General Election 2024 (NGE24).

The PPCs and Director started on 5 February and finished on 9 February 2024 with the theme ‘Empower, Prevail and Protect’ which were officiated by the Commissioner of RSIPF.

Commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau said, “It is with great honour to be given this important moment to officiate the opening ceremony for the RSIPF PPCs and Directors 2024 conference. This conference is very important for the RSIPF because it is where all matters pertaining to NGE 2024 and operational work plans will be discussed and finalised.

Commissioner Mangau said, “The main focus of the conference is for the PPCs and Directors to discuss, deliberate and develop operational work plan strategies and priorities mostly to implement during the NGE 2024 event. This will also align and link to the implementation of the organization Annual Business Plan 2024 and the RSIPF Strategic Directions 2021 to 2025 as a whole.

“I am also informed that during this conference, you will be further deliberate through presentations of your NGE24 operational plans and strategies. This will include RSIPF resources capability support, their execution timelines and administration support to ensure this very important national event is conducted peacefully in our beloved country Solomon Islands. In saying that, I believe PPCs and Directors will formalise and approve their work plans in alignment with the main operation plans for the upcoming NGE event,” said Commissioner Mangau.

He said, “I’m aware our bilateral policing partners will continue to provide police support and assistance during the NGE 2024 event. Therefore, all of you who are here as leaders of RSIPF are to ensure that the operation plan you develop will provide a Safe and peaceful Solomon Islands during NGE 2024 that will meet the earnest expectations of our people and citizens of this nation.”

The police chief said, “This conference is significant for the organisation and Solomon Islands as a whole. So I encourage all of you to work together to achieve your goals as mandated by our constitution and the Police Act. Moreover I hope by the end of the conference you will have an approved NGE 2024 Operation Order and your work plans will assist you in achieving your operational goals.”

Some of the PPCs and Directors who participate during the opening ceremony

Some of the Directors who attend the PPCs and Directors conference

PPCs and Directors listen during the official key note from Commissioner Mangau

Director PSII make a comment duing a first day of the PPCs and Directors conference