End-Stage Renal Disease Market to Reach US$ 218.2 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 9.98% from 2024 to 2034

How big is the ESRD market?

The end-stage renal disease market reached a value of US$ 76.6 Billion in 2023 and expects to reach US$ 218.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.98% during 2024-2034.

The end-stage renal disease market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the end-stage renal disease market.

End-Stage Renal Disease Market Trends:

The market for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) has undergone significant growth and transformation, driven by various key factors. ESRD, a severe medical condition characterized by permanent kidney function loss, necessitates life-sustaining treatments such as dialysis or kidney transplantation. A crucial driver is the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a primary precursor to end-stage renal disease. As an increased number of individuals progress to ESRD, the demand for renal replacement therapies like dialysis and transplantation continues to rise. The aging population is another contributing factor, as older individuals are more susceptible to kidney damage, making end-stage renal disease a significant concern in aging societies. Technological innovations in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis have enhanced the quality of life for ESRD patients. These innovations encompass portable dialysis machines, improved hemodialysis membranes, and better infection control measures.

Increased awareness campaigns focusing on kidney health and CKD risk factors have led to earlier diagnosis and intervention, ensuring that more end-stage renal disease patients receive timely care, thereby promoting market growth. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies, particularly in developed countries, make ESRD treatments easily accessible and affordable for patients, encouraging them to seek appropriate care. Furthermore, research and development efforts have resulted in improved medications that can slow the progression of CKD, potentially delaying the onset of end-stage renal disease and creating an additional avenue for market expansion. Kidney transplantation remains the standard ESRD medication, and advancements in organ transplantation techniques, including living donor transplants and immunosuppressive therapies, have positively impacted the market. Various health organizations and governments have initiated programs to address kidney health, improving access to end-stage renal disease treatments in underserved regions. This is projected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the end-stage renal disease marketend-stage renal disease market• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the end-stage renal disease market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current end-stage renal disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the end-stage renal disease market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Aronora

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

