Yeast Flakes Market Soars: $1.45 Billion Projection by 2030.

Yeast Flakes Market

Allied Market Research reveals the yeast flakes market's rapid ascent, set to reach $1.45B by 2030 with a 9.1% CAGR.

Rapid growth in rise in consumption of functional foods, rise in demand for gluten-free products, and rapid growth of the retail sector.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Yeast Flakes Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16262

The global yeast flakes market size was valued at $610.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,451.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1%. Yeast flake is one of the most emerging markets among nutritional products, owing to increase in health awareness among customers.

Yeast flake is light brown powder made from Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast. It is known as a flexible ingredient that goes well with almost any diet or eating style. Its consumption can improve digestive problems including diarrhea or infections such as cold and flu.

The yeast flakes market is driven by factors such as rising consumption of functional food. Health benefits obtained by including yeast flake in dietary supplements is one of the major factors that drive yeast flakes market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits associated with functional food is expected to boost demand for such products in the market.

Moreover, rise in awareness of animal nutrition is also expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Awareness about end products is increasing focus on animal nutrition in the market. Animals with sufficient nutrition have the energy to grow, develop, and breed, as well as a strong immune system to resist infections, which results in higher productivity. Use of yeast in animal feed is beneficial as it enhances ruminant growth and production efficiency.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16262

Increase in prevalence of diseases, rise in prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, advancements in living standards, and rapidly growing vegan population are also the major factors that propel the market growth. Gluten free products are gaining traction as many consumers are trying to reduce or eliminate gluten from their diet, owing to adoption of special dietary lifestyles, which boosts demand for gluten free products in the market. It can be beneficial in diagnosis of food allergies and also helps individuals to lose their weight. Moreover, gaining weight is a major problem in lives of almost everyone and consumers are more likely to get numerous health problems associated with extra fats in the body. Hence, demand for functional and gluten free products is gaining attraction among health-oriented consumers.

Consumer spending on high-quality and high-nutrient foods is rapidly increasing and fast foods, functional foods, organic fruits and vegetables, and other lifestyle food sources are becoming increasingly popular. Further, consumers are largely focusing toward adoption of vegan food items with high nutritious value and willing to pay higher price for nutritional agriculture products. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with functional foods like yeast is increasing. There has been a significant change in diets and lifestyle of consumers, which shows an opportunity for functional foods such as yeast flakes.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16262

According to the yeast flakes market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. On the basis of form, it is categorized into flakes, powder, and others. As per applications, it is divided into foods & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others.

Region-wise, the yeast flakes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By form, the flake segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to the convenience offered. By application, the foods & beverages segment held the largest yeast flakes market share in 2020 and is likely to remain same during the yeast flakes market forecast period. The segment is the most versatile segment for nutritional and gastrointestinal properties of yeast. Consumers are favoring nutritious yeast products, which help the industry grow even more. Moreover, consumers are inclined toward yeast flakes as it is chemical free with no additives.

📍 The key companies profiled in Yeast flakes industry are :

𝟏. 𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐚'𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐬

𝟐. 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲'𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

𝟑. 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝟒. 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐞

𝟓. 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

𝟔. 𝐍𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬

𝟕. 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

𝟖. 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐯𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

𝟗. 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫

𝟏𝟎. 𝐕𝐯𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/edb74ea83ae76fec2c454d0df77a26bd

📍 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

→ By form, the powder segment held the highest share, accounting for 65.2% of the global yeast flakes market.

→ By application, the organic segment witnessed a major growth rate of 12.8%

→ Region wise, the Latin America segment witnessed a major annual growth rate of 9.9%.

»» 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝟏. 𝐂𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cat-food-market-A14188

𝟐. 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deli-meat-market-A13444

𝟑. 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-microgreens-market-A16194



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.