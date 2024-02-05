Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: February 03, 2024, at approximately 2251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stowe St., Town of Waterbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Eugene Streeter                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 03, 2024, at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stowe St. in the Town of Waterbury for an observed violation. Troopers identified the passenger in the vehicle as Eugene Streeter (38) of Burlington.

 

Streeter was found to have an active arrest warrant stemming from a Parole violation. Streeter was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex and held without bail pending a Parole board hearing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Parole Board Hearing

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

