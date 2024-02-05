Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A3000789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: February 03, 2024, at approximately 2251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stowe St., Town of Waterbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Eugene Streeter
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 03, 2024, at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stowe St. in the Town of Waterbury for an observed violation. Troopers identified the passenger in the vehicle as Eugene Streeter (38) of Burlington.
Streeter was found to have an active arrest warrant stemming from a Parole violation. Streeter was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex and held without bail pending a Parole board hearing.
COURT ACTION: Parole Board Hearing
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.