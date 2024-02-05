St. Albans Field Station / Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000680
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/04/2024 at approximately 8:38PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Damian Morillo Francisco
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Methuen, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 4th, 2024, at approximately 8:38 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Field Station were notified by United States Customs and Border Protection of a male with an extraditable warrant out of the state of New Hampshire at the Highgate Port of Entry. The male was identified as Damian Francisco. Ultimately, Francisco was taken to the St. Albans Field Station for processing and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Francisco is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 02/05/2024 at 1:00PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov