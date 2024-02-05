Submit Release
St. Albans Field Station / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000680

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2024 at approximately 8:38PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Damian Morillo Francisco                                     

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Methuen, MA

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 4th, 2024, at approximately 8:38 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Field Station were notified by United States Customs and Border Protection of a male with an extraditable warrant out of the state of New Hampshire at the Highgate Port of Entry. The male was identified as Damian Francisco. Ultimately, Francisco was taken to the St. Albans Field Station for processing and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Francisco is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on the date and time below.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 02/05/2024 at 1:00PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes    LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

