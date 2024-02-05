St. Albans Field Station / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000680

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2024 at approximately 8:38PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Port of Entry

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Damian Morillo Francisco

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Methuen, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 4th, 2024, at approximately 8:38 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Field Station were notified by United States Customs and Border Protection of a male with an extraditable warrant out of the state of New Hampshire at the Highgate Port of Entry. The male was identified as Damian Francisco. Ultimately, Francisco was taken to the St. Albans Field Station for processing and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Francisco is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on the date and time below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 02/05/2024 at 1:00PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov