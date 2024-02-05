Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size Set to Hit USD 3.64 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.5%: AMR

Metagenomics Sequencing Companies 2024

Surge in advancements in metagenomics sequencing and rise in applications of metagenomics in various fields drive the growth of the Global Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Metagenomics Sequencing Market by Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, and Services), Technology (Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing, 16S rRNA Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly, and Metatranscriptomics), and Application (Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biofuel, and Industrial Application) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. According to the report, the global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size was Valued at USD 974.30 million in 2020 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 3.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Surge in advancements in metagenomics sequencing, rise in applications of metagenomics in various fields, increase in initiatives & funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and declining cost of sequencing fuel the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. On the other hand, budget constraints in developing countries and a dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, availability of cloud computing for data management is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Eurofins Genomics

• Illumina, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Macrogen Inc.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By product & service, the services segment generated the major share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global metagenomics sequencing market. This is attributed to easy availability of healthcare facilities, and increase in healthcare and research expenditure across the world. The reagents & consumables segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

By technology, the 16S rRNA sequencing segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global metagenomics sequencing market revenue in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2028. However, the shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include shotgun metagenomic sequencing, whole genome sequencing & de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global metagenomics sequencing market. Rise in genetic disorders and increase in number of clinical diagnostics drive the market growth in this region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

