Brain Implant Market Size Set to Hit USD 4.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.2%: AMR

The global brain implant market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence of neurological disorders and rise in geriatric population.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Brain Implant Market by Type (Deep Brain Stimulation and Vagus Nerve Stimulation), Application (Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global Brain Implant Market Size was Valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is Projected to Garner USD 4.5 billion by 2032, registering a revenue CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

• Livanova Plc

• Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

• Neuropace, Inc.

• Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

• Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd

• Abbott Laboratories

• Sceneray Co., Ltd.

• Microtransponder Inc.

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on type, the deep brain stimulation segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brain implant market revenue, and is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 12.4% during forecast period. This is due to rise in number of people suffering from Parkinson's and tremors. In addition, implanted deep brain stimulation devices are effective in treating Parkinson's and tremors by sending electrical impulses to the brain to regulate abnormal brain activity that causes the symptoms of these movement disorders.

Based on application, the Parkinson's disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global brain implant market revenue and is estimated to register highest CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in prevalence of Parkinson's disease in adults and geriatric population.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brain implant market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in patient admission in hospital and availability of trained medical staff in hospitals that help to provide better services to patients.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global brain implant market revenue and is estimated to retain its dominance from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in target diseases such as Parkinson's & epilepsy, high availability of advanced brain implant, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during forecast period, owing to upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of neurological diseases, and rise in awareness about advantage of brain implant such as long-term efficacy.

