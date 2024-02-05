Cognac Market Size, Demand, Share, Trends, Companies and Revenue Forecast 2024-2032

Cognac Market Research Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Cognac Market Report by Grade Type (VS (Very Special), VSOP (Very Special Old Pale), XO (Extra Old), and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Liquor Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the global cognac market?

The global cognac market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during 2024-2032.

Global Cognac Market Trends:

The increasing shift towards high-end, premium cognac brands reflects a broader trend of premiumization in the spirits market which represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the cognac market across the globe. This shift is driven by a growing consumer preference for quality and exclusivity in alcoholic beverages. There's a notable growth in cognac consumption in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Eastern Europe. The rising middle class and an increasing affinity for Western luxury goods in these regions are key drivers of this trend.

Cognac producers are focusing on product innovation, including limited edition releases and unique aging processes, to appeal to a wider audience. Additionally, innovative, and luxurious packaging designs are being employed to attract consumers seeking exclusivity and distinction.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cognac Industry:

Growing Demand for Premium Spirits:

The cognac market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing global demand for premium spirits. Cognac, known for its quality and prestige, has become a symbol of luxury and status, especially among affluent consumers. This shift towards high-end spirits is driven by growing disposable incomes, a rising middle class, and the growing appreciation of artisanal and craft beverages among consumers worldwide. As a result, there is a heightened demand for aged, high-quality cognacs, which are perceived as superior in taste and experience. This trend is particularly strong in emerging markets, where the burgeoning affluent population is keen on experiencing premium and luxurious products.

Expansion in International Markets:

The globalization of the beverage industry has significantly impacted the growth of the cognac market. There has been a notable increase in the export of cognac to international markets, particularly in Asia and North America. The growing popularity of Western lifestyle and luxury brands in these regions has led to an increased demand for cognac. In addition to this, cognac producers are actively expanding their global presence through marketing and distribution partnerships, tapping into new consumer bases. This international expansion is not just limited to traditional markets but also includes emerging economies, where cognac is being introduced as a novel and aspirational product.

Innovation and Diversification:

In the cognac market, innovation in product offerings and diversification in flavor profiles are key drivers of growth. Producers are experimenting with new aging techniques, blending methods, and cask finishes to create a wider range of flavors and experiences. This innovation led to the introduction of unique cognacs that offer varied taste profiles, appealing to a broader spectrum of consumers. For instance, some brands are exploring the use of different types of wood for casks, which impart distinct flavors to the cognac. Additionally, limited-edition releases and special blends are becoming more common, often to celebrate anniversaries or special events, adding exclusivity and variety to the market. These efforts not only cater to traditional cognac enthusiasts but also attract new consumers, particularly younger demographics, who are keen on exploring diverse and sophisticated flavor experiences.

Cognac Market Report Segmentation:

By Grade Type:

• VS (Very Special)

• VSOP (Very Special Old Pale)

• XO (Extra Old)

• Others

VS (Very Special) cognac is the largest market segment by grade type due to its affordability and versatility, making it a popular choice for both new cognac consumers and for use in mixed drinks and cocktails.

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Liquor Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate as the largest distribution channel for cognac due to their wide accessibility, diverse product range, and the convenience they offer to a broad consumer base.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market for cognac, largely attributed to the region's strong consumer preference for premium spirits, growing cocktail culture, and the presence of a large, affluent consumer base that appreciates luxury and high-quality alcoholic beverages.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Camus Cognac

• Courvoisier S.A.S.

• KELT International

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

• Maison Delamain

• Maison Ferrand

• Meukow Co

• Pernod Ricard

• Remy Cointreau

• Thomas HINE & Co. (EDV SAS)

