Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Set to Hit USD 4.98 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 24.9% : AMR

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in the area, increase in disposable income.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size is estimated to surpass around USD 4,978.54 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA can be applied in gene therapy to treat different diseases such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. Being based on baculovirus, herpes simplex viruses, adenoviruses, and others, viral vectors are finding greater application in vaccinology and novel drug development. Vectors should be modified to provide safe handling (no production of new virions in a host) and low toxicity (no effect on the physiology of the normal host cell). They should also be stable (no rearrangement of the genome), and for manufacturing, it is important that the viral vector is easily quantified and that it lends itself to large-scale production.

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is being driven by several key factors. First, the increasing demand for gene therapies and genetic vaccines is fueling the need for viral vectors and plasmid DNA, which serve as critical tools in the delivery of therapeutic genes. Second, advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering techniques have enhanced the production efficiency and scalability of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Third, supportive regulatory frameworks and accelerated approval processes for gene therapies are facilitating the market growth. Lastly, strategic collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing service providers are driving innovation and expanding the manufacturing capacity for viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Catalent Pharma Solutions

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi Corporation

• 4D Molecular Therapeutics

• Sirion Biotech GmbH

• Voyager therapeutics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Cognate BioServices, Inc.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product

• Plasmid DNA

• Viral Vectors

• Non-viral Vectors

By Application

• Cancers

• Inherited Disorders

• Viral Infections

• Others

Based on region, North America generated the major share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, owing to the presence of modern healthcare facilities and high prevalence of cancer in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to an increase in healthcare expenditure, the surge in government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, and rapid industrialization in the area.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

