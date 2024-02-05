Global Mango Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Mango Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mango market size is predicted to reach $89.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
The growth in the mango market is due to the rapid growth in e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mango market share. Major players in the mango market include Fresh Del Monte, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Del Monte Foods, Freshmax Group, ABC Fruits, Parle Agro, Food & Inns Ltd..
Mango Market Segments
•By Type: Whole Fruit, Mango Pulp And Puree, Processed Mango Products
•By Nature: Conventional, Organic
•By Packaging Type: Bag, Pouches, Tray, Box, Other Packaging Types
•By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect
•By End User: Household, Food And Beverages Industry, Food Service Provider, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global mango market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Mangoes are a type of fruit with a fleshy outer section that surrounds a shell, or pit. There are several different types of mango cultivars. The mango fruit varies in size, shape, skin, color, sweetness, and flesh color which may be pale yellow, gold, green, or orange, depending on the cultivar.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Mango Market Characteristics
3. Mango Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mango Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mango Market Size And Growth
……
27. Mango Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Mango Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
