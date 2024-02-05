Boat Rental Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Boat Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Boat Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the boat rental market size is predicted to reach $24.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the boat rental market is due to The global expansion of the marine tourism sector. Europe region is expected to hold the largest boat rental market share. Major players in the boat rental market include Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau SA, Le Boat Holidays Ltd., Samboat SAS, Click&Boat SAS, Boatsetter Inc., Bluewater Yachting LLC.
By Boat Type: Inboard Boats, Outboard Boats, Sail Boats, Other Boats
By Boat Size: Less than 30 feet, Between 30 and 79 feet, Greater than 79 feet
By Power: Engine Powered, Man Powered, Sail Propelled
By Activity: Sailing and leisure, Fishing, Other Activities
By Geography: The global boat rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9524&type=smp
Boat rental refers to the practice of renting and chartering a boat for owner or a renting firm. This option allows for a more tailored experience. This helps renter to choose a yacht based on their interests and sailing abilities.
Read More On The Boat Rental Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-rental-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Boat Rental Market Characteristics
3. Boat Rental Market Trends And Strategies
4. Boat Rental Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Boat Rental Market Size And Growth
……
27. Boat Rental Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Boat Rental Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
