New Miss Pacific Islands Crowned

Our heartfelt congratulations to Moemoana Safa’ato’a Schwenke, the newly crowned Miss Pacific Islands, who gracefully represented Beautiful Samoa at the 35th annual Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Nauru from January 28 to February 4.

We also wish to congratulate the beautiful contestants from American Samoa, Tonga, Palau, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and the Republic of the Marshall Islands for your outstanding efforts in representing your beautiful countries and the diverse and vibrant spirit of our Blue Pacific.

Let us also take this opportunity to sincerely thank Miss Pacific Islands 2023 the beautiful and talented Josie Nicholas who extended a helping hand in advocating for greater youth engagement in Sustainable Tourism during the inaugural Pacific Sustainable Tourism Youth Forum in 2023.

We also congratulate the co-hosts of the pageant for a job well done. We are proud of our very own Cramer Cain, a member of the SPTO Board of Directors. We also thank the esteemed judges including our outgoing Chairman Mr. Petero Manufolau.

Last but not the least, we acknowledge with gratitude the Government and People of Nauru for hosting this regional event to celebrate our young Pacific women on your beautiful shores. Tubwa Kor and Congratulations Nauru on your Independence anniversary!

Photo Credit: ABC Pacific